Rock County Commissioners meet Nov. 18

Rock County Board of Commissioners November 18, 2025

Herreid Board Meeting Room 9:00 A.M.

Rock County Courthouse

Chair Overgaard called the meeting to order with all Commissioners present. Also in attendance were Administrator Kyle Oldre, Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum, County Attorney Jeff Haubrich, and Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Thompson, seconded by Burger to approve the November 18, 2025, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Williamson, to approve the November 4, 2025, County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the consent agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

1. Resolution No. 20-25, LPRW Board Appointments – Lonneman, Weber,

Wassink

Doug Host, CPA and Elizabeth Mickelson, Director of CliftonLarsenAllen LLP, conducted an exit presentation of the 2024 audit. Host stated that the audit reflected an un-modified/clean result with no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies. Overall, the financial results reflected a very stable position with a 5.8 month reserve.

The County Board was in receipt of the 2024 Financial Statement, no action was required.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Burger, to approve the Statement of Work for the 2025 audit, declared carried on a voice vote.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer presented the claims with per diems of $2,250.00; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson, to approve declared carried on a unanimous vote. An itemized listing of all warrants over $2,000 and an aggregate total for warrants under $2,000 are published on the County website at the following address: www.co.rock.mn.us/department_directory/auditor_treasurer.

Total Commissioner Warrants paid by Fund:

General Revenue Fund 178,721.01

Public Works Fund 172,565.81

Library Fund 2,774.78

Land Management Fund 2,549.61

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance report; Kurtz stated that the office is still receiving the second half of ag property taxes. Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to approve the Fund Balance report, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to re-issue lost warrant #110503 for the amount of $18,985.00 payable to Countryside AG Service, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to acknowledge receipt of the Auditor warrants paid on 11/04/2025, 11/07/2025, 11/14/2025, declared carried on a voice vote.

Mary Gehrke, Co-Director of the Rock County Food Shelf, presented a program update. Currently, the Food Shelf supports 300 families of which 140 families are regular participants; the food shelf can be utilized twice per month. The food shelf receives food resources from Second Harvest, Sunshine Foods and Kwik Trip, and very generous donations from community campaigns. As to date, the food shelf has distributed 94,000 poundsCliff of food; the value per pound of $2.00. The operational budget is $5,000 per month. Currently, donations have been generous, which is typical during the holiday season, however, revenues look very different after the first quarter of the year. The food shelf is always looking for volunteers and financial resources.

Lee Sells, President of the Rock County Fair Board presented a request for a loan of $75,000 to conduct repairs on the Commerical Ag building, Ag Adventure building and pavement repairs that are currently posing as safety hazard. Sells stated that they have actively been seeking grants, but as to date have not been successful. The loan request would be a 5-year loan with $15,000 annual payments. The loan requested was tabled by order of the chair.

Mark Sehr, Engineer, presented an update of the Judicial Ditch #2 stating the Rock County Judicial Ditch Advisory Committee had met and has concerns that the 60” pipe crossing at 221st Street in Rose Dell Township may be undersized due to the addition of acres and members during the improvements in 2010; the Advisory Committee recommends that a hydraulic capacity report be conducted; cost of the report is $3,500. the completion of a Hydraulic Capacity Report which is covered in Minnesota Statute 103E.721 – Replacement and Hydraulic Capacity of Bridges and Culverts and the Engineer reviewed process that follows once the report has been filed with the Auditor/Treasurer’s office. After discussion, motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, to authorize the Engineer to move forward with the Hydraulic Capacity Report, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer requested approval of a $20,000 Special Assessment to members of Judicial Ditch #3 to replenish the level of funds for repairs. Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to approve a 3-year Special Assessment of $20,000, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to approve final contract payment of $37,927.78 to Duininck Inc on SP 067-090-006, the Blue Mound Trail Pavement Rehabilitation project from Luverne to the State Park, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard to approve final contract payment of $120,746.74 to Duininck Inc. for SAP 067-604-034 and SAP 067-611-012, bituminous/mill overlay project on CSAH 4 and CSAH 11, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Burger to approve a 2026 service contract with Morris Electronics for an annual cost of $66,219.20, declared carried on a voice vote. The contract renewal reflects a zero dollar increase.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Burger to approve Resolution No. 21-25, Providing for the Competitive Negotiated Sale of $2,500,000 General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Bonds, Series 2025A, declared carried on a voice vote. The sale date of the bonds is December 1, proposals for award of the sale will be December 2.

The County Board was in receipt of a price quote from Superior Caulking, Inc. for tuckpoint and caulking repairs to the Courthouse building totaling $126,850; motion by Reisch, seconded by Burger, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson to approve a Municipal Advisory Service Agreement with Northland Securities, Inc. for $22,550 for services to analyze, structure, offer bond sale and close the debt, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of an invitation from the Luverne Area Community Foundation event scheduled for December 1, 5:30 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Take 16 Event Center. Rock County was awarded grants for $2,500 for AED acquisitions and $7,500 for improvements to Kanaranzi Park.

Sioux Valley Economic Development & Community Relations Executive Brandon Lane presented Rock County with (2) grant awards – Sioux Valley Energy for $5,000 and Basin Electric Power Cooperative for $5,000, for grant applications for improvements to Kanaranzi Park. The County Board thanked Sioux Valley Energy and Basin Electric Power Cooperative for the grant awards.

The Administrator stated that the office has been preparing data for union negotiations, an arbitration meeting is scheduled for January 29-30 in Washington D.C. in reference to the BRRRA FEMA claim, attended a Region V EM meeting, participated in a discussion with T-Mobile for cellular service contract, attended a meeting regarding dispatch console upgrades and preparing documents for benefit enrollment.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Community Corrections, Southwest MN Opportunity Council, AFSCME union negotiations.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Judicial Ditch Advisory, Soil & Water Conservation District, Rural Water.

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: AFSCME union negotiation, Community Corrections.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events: A.C.E, Southwest Regional Development Commission.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Power Midwest, Judicial Ditch Advisory, Fair Board.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to go into closed session at 10:52 A.M. for the purpose of discussing negotiation details, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson to arise from closed session at 11:55 A.M., declared carried on a voice vote.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was declared adjourned by Order of the Chair.

