Rock County Commissioners meet March 5

Herreid Board Room 9:00 A.M.

Rock County Courthouse March 5, 2024

The meeting was called to order by Chair Burger with all Commissioners present. Also in attendance were Administrator Kyle Oldre, Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum, County Attorney Jeff Haubrich and Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the March 05, 2024, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Williamson, to approve the February 20, 2024, County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Bonnie Christensen, University of MN Extension Regional Director, presented an update regarding the hiring process of the Educator position located in the Luverne Office. At this time, they are currently accepting applications.

The County Board was informed of a recent resignation of the Administrative Assistant in the Luverne Extension office and Christensen requested to change the three-fifths position to a full-time position. Christensen stated that current enrollment in the 4-H program has decreased due to Covid and the vacancy of a 4-H Educator, but feels that the FTE support position will offer consistent coverage within the office to field calls and inquiries and assist the 4-H Educator, which will also allow the 4-H Educator to focus on outreach programs and occur outside of the regular office hours. Extension Committee members Lynette Jauert and Kory Kruse and past committee Theresa Kingsinger all confirmed the need to make the office support position full time status. Administrator Oldre stated that the change will impact the Extension budget as the status change will also have to include full employer paid benefits as per the Rock County Personnel Policy. After discussion, motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson, to approve the change for the three-fifths (30+hrs/week) Administrative Assistant to a regular full time status (40hrs/week), declared carried on a voice vote.

Beth Wilms, Director and Lisa DeBoer, Director of Business Management with Southwest Health and Human Services presented a departmental update. Financially the organization operates within a $31 million dollar budget and currently has a $12.5 million in reserves. Time reporting has improved significantly and the organization has a goal of achieving a ninety-percent reporting status. There was significant discussion regarding mental health services. Currently SWHHS utilizes the services of Southwestern Mental Health, Sanford, Des Moines Valley Mobile Crisis unit and smaller private providers, all services and providers have different reimbursement rates and sustainability of these reimbursement rates remain doubtful. Wilms also added that the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) is in the process of splitting up to create an entirely separate of Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), as well as a department for Direct Care and Treatment. The County Board thanked Wilms and DeBoer for their presentations and all efforts of the organization.

Eric Hartman, Land Management Office Director, presented a conditional use permit for Ellis & Eastern Co., in conjunction with Pat’s Offroad Inc. DBA Oil Worx for the placement and operation of a temporary offloading, storage, and staging facility for railway materials and loadout of oil to asphalt suppliers for public road project in the region; location site is a 9.38 acre tract in section 35-102-45, Lot 0, Block 0 of Beaver Creek Township. Hartman stated a Public Hearing was held on February 15, 2024 with no opposition and recommends approval; motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer, presented the claims for payment and per diems of $1,000.00; motion by Williamson, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote. A complete listing of the claims is available upon request at the Auditor/Treasurer's office.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to pay a claim for $32,000 for JD Gator ATV approved on 12/12/2023 from the Wind Production Tax, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson to approve the Fund Balance report, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of a notice from the Minnesota Department of Revenue identifying the Wind Production Tax payable in 2024 for the amount of $1,063,938.50, an increase of $100,000. The County retains 80 percent of the revenue with the remain twenty-percent disbursed to Martin, Springwater, Rose Dell, and Denver townships and the City of Luverne.

The Auditor/Treasurer requested (2) Commissioners to serve on the Canvessing Board scheduled for Thursday, March 7 at 3:00 P.M.; by order of the Chair, Commissioners Reisch and Thompson will serve on the Canvessing Board.

The Auditor/Treasurer informed the County Board of (2) Rock Home Initiative applications for Thomas and Angela Newgard and Shad Kruger and requested to set a public hearing date; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Burger, to set a Public Hearing date of April 2, 2024, at 9:05 A.M. for the purpose of hearing comments regarding the Rock Home Initiative tax abatements, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to authorize the re-issuance of lost warrant #14568 for $310.00 payable to Busse Plumbing, Heating & A-C, Inc., declared carried on a voice vote.

Mark Sehr, Engineer, requested authorization to declare the following equip-ment be declared as surplus:

•Unit #243 – 2002 Falls V90 V-Plow (Original cost $5,276)

•Unit #251 – 1996 Marathon 200 Gallon Oil Distributor (Orig cost $8,765)

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to approve Unit #243 and Unit

#251 as surplus, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer presented the 2024 5-Year Construction Plan identifying road construction projects within the county; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to approve the 2024 5-Year Construction Plan, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator presented a follow up of the AMC Legislative Conference stating that he and Commissioners Overgaard and Burger met with Senator Weber and Representative Schomacker; Weber stated that he will carry legislation for funding to replace 911 consoles as the technology is obsolete.

The Administrator requested approval of a Memorandum of Agreement with the (3) AFSCME Unions referencing ESST mandates, the Memorandum of Agreement would be effective for the terms of the current contract. Motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator informed the County Board of the resignation of the Veterans Service Officer; there was a discussion regarding the part-time status of the position. After discussion, it was determined to keep the position at the .5 FTE/Part-time.

The Administrator also informed the County Board of a resignation of a Deputy (1 FTE status) in the Sheriff’s Office; the Administrator’s office will work on filling both vacant positions.

The County Board was in receipt of information from the MN Public Utility Commission and the validity of initiating moratoriums; the document states moratoriums only effective of things that the county has statutory authorization.

The Administrator stated that he has also been working with the City of Hills on an EDA project, has fielded a number of concerns regarding the BRRRA economic development project and that the City of Magnolia has scheduled a special meeting on March 12 at 5:00 P.M. to discuss those concerns.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to approve a letter of support for additional funding for 911 console upgrades in the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to approve a letter of support for the City of Luverne’s grant application to DEED for the Day Care facility, declared carried on a voice vote.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Southwestern MN Opportunity Council.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/ events: Luv1LuvAll/Brain Health meeting.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/ events: AMC Legislative Conference, Extension.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/ events: Plum Creek Regional Library.

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: AMC Legislative Conference, Southwest Health & Human Services Budget

Committee.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting

was adjourned by Order of the Chair.

