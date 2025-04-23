Rock County Commissioners meet March 4

Rock County Board of Commissioners March 04, 2025

Training Room - Rock County Law Enforcement Center 9:00 A.M.

Chair Overgaard called the meeting to order with Commissioners Burger, Thompson and Reisch present and Commissioner Williamson absent. Also in attendance were Administrator Kyle Oldre, County Attorney Jeff Haubrich, Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum, Sioux Valley Energy Representative Brandon Lane and Carol Morgan, resident.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Burger, to approve the March 04, 2025, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to approve the February 28, 2025, County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Southwest Regional Development Commission Transportation Planner Chris Web, had to re-schedule his presentation for a later date.

Andy Haakenson, Assistant Engineer, requested to purchase a pup trailer from Towmaster Truck Equipment for $58,480.00; the Towmaster price is from the state bid. Motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Haakenson presented the bid results for CP 067-452-001, a bank stabilization project on CR 52:

•C & J Construction - $49,603.00

•A & C Excating LLC - $78,783.00

•Henning Construction, Inc. - $129,759.00

•Duninick, Inc. - $316,933.50

After discussion regarding the differentials between the bids, motion by Burger, seconded by Thompson, to award the bid to C & J Construction, declared carried on a voice vote. CP 067-452-001 is a FEMA claim from June 2024; the project is scheduled to begin April 1st.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer, presented the claims; motion by Burger, seconded by Thompson, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote. An itemized listing of all warrants over $2,000 and an aggregate total for warrants under $2,000 are published on the County website at the following address: www.co.rock.mn.us/department_directory/auditor_treasurer

Total Commissioner Warrants paid by Fund:

General Revenue Fund 88,428.59

Public Works Fund 39,176.22

Library Fund 3,946.44

Land Management Fund 1,466.28

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance report which reflects the receipt of 2025 township road allocations. Motion by Thompson, seconded by Burger, to approve the Fund Balance report, declared carried on a voice vote.

Kurtz requested approval to re-issue lost warrant #108727 for $478.50 and lost warrant #107790 for $167.50; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of the Auditor warrants listings of February 21, 2025 and February 28, 2025; motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of a notice from the Minnesota Department of Revenue certifying the 2025 wind energy production tax in Rock County during the 2024 calendar year; Rock County will receive $1,062,204.39 in wind energy revenue.

Commissioner Overgaard reported that at a recent Rural Energy Board meeting that wind energy production projects have stalled due to the lack of ways to access the grid.

The County Board was informed that the Department of Motor Vehicle notified Rock County that they will change the weekly testing schedule to monthly due to staffing shortages; this will not only impact Rock County but the region as well. The weekly testing schedule will resume when staff have been hired and trained.

Evan Verbrugge, Sheriff introduced new Deputy Ahmed Kadhim and conducted a swearing in ceremony.

Also informed the County Board that Deputy Dominic Castellano has submitted his resignation effective March 11, 2025. Currently there is an active job announcement for a Deputy and the Sheriff is hopeful to hire (2) from the job posting.

The Administrator and Commissioners Burger and Overgaard met with Senator Weber and Representative Schomacker to discuss several legislative issues impacting Rock County:

H0876-0 – appropriating money for reconstruction of Trunk Highway 75 from the City of Luverne to the City of Pipestone and authorizing the sale and issuance of state bonds.

HF0865-0 - appropriating money for a water tower in Rock County; authorizing the sale and issuance of state bonds

HF0861-0 - appropriating money for public safety radio grants; each eligible county would receive a grant of $300,000 that is contingent upon a match of 50-percent from nonstate sources.

The Administrator stated that the February budget forecast for state is anticipated to be greater than the anticipated $5.1 billion deficit; local units of government are fearful of large cost shifts impacting Health and Human Services.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, authorizing the Administrator to sign a letter of support for a MN Pollution Control (MPCA) grant for a regional study on the management of construction and demolition (C & D) waste in the southwest Minnesota Region, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator gave an update on the following building projects:

Courthouse – working through an issue with the uneven floor/base in the corridor on the 2nd floor and have proceeded to Phase II, renovations and repairs on the 3rd and 4th floors.

Law Enforcement Center – heating issue has been resolved

Armory – request authorization for an electrical upgrade

Library – installing panic buttons at the Library for security purposes.

The Administrator requested approval of a bid from Viking Electric for $11,154.07 for electrical upgrades at the Armory building, declared carried on a voice vote.

Deputy Administrator Skattum stated that currently Rock County has (5) active job announcements, those being: Deputy Sheriff, Equipment Operator, Accountant/Office Manager at Highway, Community Correction Probation Agent and Assistant Agent.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: none

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Southwest Health & Human Services/Opioid Committee, Legislative Conference Feb 26-27 and Clinton Township.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events: none

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Legislative testimony for funding appropriation for US Highway 75 project, Planning & Zoning, Legislative Conference Feb 26-27, AMC District 8 Land Use.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was declared adjourned by Order of the Chair.

(04-24)