Rock County Commissioners meet March 18

Rock County Board of Commissioners March 18, 2025

Training Room - Rock County Law Enforcement Center 9:00 A.M.

Chair Overgaard called the meeting to order with Commissioners Burger, Thompson and Reisch present and Commissioner Williamson absent. Also in attendance were Administrator Kyle Oldre, Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum, Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness and Carol Morgan, resident.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the March 18, 2025, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson, to approve the March 04, 2025, County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Rachel Jacobs, Land Records Office Director, reviewed the 2025 property valuations; all values have been confirmed with the Department of Revenue and all sales are at 99.9%. Jacobs stated that the office is in the process of updating pasture classifications to make them more unified. Local municipalities Appeals and Equalization begin the second week of April with the County Board of Equalization scheduled for June 17, 2025.

Doug Bos, Land Management Office Assistant Director and Brandon Bosch, Land Management Office Engineering Technician presented the 2024 Annual Feedlot Report. Rock County has 614 feedlots, with 539 funded by Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA); base funding for 2024 was $100,138.65. Compliance requires 7% (38 sites) to be inspected annually, LMO inspected 45 sites in 2024. Additional compliance requires 1 FTE to complete 18 credits annually, additional staff also help with inspections.

In 2024, LMO permitted (3) new hog barns, (1) new cattle barn for expansion, and (1) cattle feedlot expansion. As to date, (2) new hog barns, (6) cattle feedlot expansions and (1) dairy expansion are permitted.

Motion by William, seconded by Burger to approve the 2024 Annual Feedlot Report, declared carried on a voice vote.

Bos also stated that MPCA has reviewed the County’s 2024-2025 Delegation Agreement and Work Plan are proposing no modifications.

Eric Hartman, Land Management Officer Director, informed the County Board that the Planning Zoning Commission hosted a Public Hearing on March 17, 2025, for the renewal of (7) Conditional Use Permits for mining, processing, stockpiling of gravel and aggregate materials. All permits with conditions and no comments of concern were sited at the public hearing. The Planning Commission recommends approval of the following conditional use permits:

1. Buffalo Ridge Concrete - Mining, processing, and stockpiling of gravel and aggregate materials located in the W ½ of the NW¼ of Section 28 in Battle Plain Twp. Motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

2. Buffalo Ridge Concrete - Mining, processing, stockpiling of gravel and aggregate materials, and the operation of a ready-mix concrete batching plant located in the W ½ of the NE¼, E ½ of the NW¼ & W ½ of the SW¼ of Section 10 of Battle Plain. Motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

3. Buffalo Ridge Concrete - Mining, processing, and stockpiling of gravel and aggregate materials located in the W ½ of the SE ¼ and portions of the E ½ of the SW ¼ of Section 3 of Battle Plain Twp. Motion by Thompson, seconded by Burger, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

4. Northern Con-Agg - Mining, processing, and stockpiling of gravel and aggregate materials located in the Portions of the NW¼ and the E ½ of the NE¼ of Section 1 of Luverne Twp. Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

5. Northern Con-Agg - Mining, processing, and stockpiling of gravel and aggregate materials located in the E ½ of the NW¼ of Section 19 of Vienna Twp. Motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

6. Northern Con-Agg - Mining, processing, and stockpiling of gravel and aggregate materials located in the E ½ of the SW¼, W ½ of the SE¼, and the SW¼ of the NE¼ of Section 36 of Mound Twp. Motion by Williamson, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

7. Buffalo Ridge Concrete - Mining, processing, and stockpiling of gravel and aggregate materials located in the SW¼ of Section 16 of Battle Plain Twp. Motion by Reisch, seconded by Burger, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Calla Jarvie, Library Director, informed the County Board of a recent grant award of $800.00. The Community Library will have the designation of “A Library with Heart”. The grant award from the American Heart Association will be used to purchase (2) blood pressure cuffs to be located at the library and (2) Heart Health kits available for checkout that will include blood pressure cuffs and EKG monitors. The funds will also include training for library staff on how to use and read the results of the equipment.

Jarvie also informed the County Board of a new service called Stories in the Cloud which will have a variety of stories available to listen to by calling a dedicated phone number.

Jarvie stated that she has submitted grant applications to Luverne Area Community Foundation and Sioux Valley Energy to implement a new program entitled Story Trail and the Luverne City Park.

Jarvie also stated that March 17-21 is Farm Week at the Library which will include a variety of daily activities related to the agriculture industry.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer, presented the claims; motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to approve the claims, declared carried on a voice vote. An itemized listing of all warrants over $2,000 and an aggregate total for warrants under $2,000 are published on the County website at the following address: www.co.rock.mn.us/department_directory/auditor_treasurer

Total Commissioner Warrants paid by Fund:

General Revenue Fund 224,059.03

Public Works Fund 57,026.22

Library Fund 6,416.99

Land Management Fund 1,880.07

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance report; motion by Williamson, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote. The Auditor/Treasurer noted that real estate tax statements will be mailed out on March 21, 2025.

The County Board was in receipt of the Auditor Warrants paid on March 07, 2025 and March 14, 2025; motion by Burger, seconded by Thompson, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Kurtz informed the County Board that a tax court dispute regarding a 2021 valuation has been dismissed and the property taxes are up to date.

The Administrator presented the following building updates:

Courthouse – Phase II/2nd Floor renovation is still in progress as they are still waiting for materials and solution development for the corridor floor. Phase III/3rd & 4th Floor, still working in the courtroom and judge chamber; on a side note, the Administrator informed the County Board that the new judge will chamber out of the Pipestone Courtroom.

Library – panic buttons are scheduled for install in April

Armory – architect and construction engineers have identified the structural and load bearing walls; upon the receipt of a quote for the building renovation, demolition will begin thereafter.

The Administrator presented a legislative update regarding cannabis stating that the Governor is considering a Governor’s Compact, an action that requires no legislative input, with Sovereign Nations to allow cannabis retail anywhere in the state of Minnesota; the Sovereign Nations would be exempt from local ordinances and from local taxes. The next state budget forecast is estimated at a $6-billion deficit.

The Administrator also informed the County Board that Sheriff Verbrugge and Commissioner Overgaard testified in favor of a bill for state funding for new radios and Ryan Holtz, Rural Water and Chad Overgaard testified in favor of a bill to fund improvements to be made to water system infrastructures.

The County Board was in receipt of information from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) regarding the pending weather event that will affect the regional area. The Administrator stated that the detailed information is shared with emergency responders and Emergency Management who in turn share the information with other partners and personnel.

The Administrator also informed the County Board that (20) employees completed First Aid Training, and the EDA is working with small communities how to promote housing projects by establishing a Revolving Loan fund.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: City of Hardwick Council, Southwest Minnesota Opportunity Council, Rock County Economic Development.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Springwater Township, Soil and Water Conservation District, Extension, City of Jasper Council regarding cannabis. Williamson inquired about the status regarding mental health services and resources; that update will be at the next County Board meeting when SWHHS Director presents a departmental update.

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: none

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events: Southwest Regional Development Commission.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Magnolia Township, Hardwick City Council, Denver Township, Extension, Planning & Zoning. Overgaard stated that Ann Oren has accepted a new job with Extension.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was declared adjourned by Order of the Chair.

