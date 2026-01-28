Rock County Commissioners meet Jan. 6

Rock County Board of Commissioners January 06, 2026

Herreid Board Meeting Room 9:00 A.M.

Rock County Courthouse

The meeting was called order by Administrator Oldre with Commissioners Gary Overgaard (District 1), Stan Williamson (District 2), Greg Burger (District 3), Sherri Thompson (District 4) and Jody Reisch (District 5) present. Also in attendance were County Attorney Jeff Haubrich and Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum, Sioux Valley Energy Representative Brandon Lane, Carol Morgan, County Resident and Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

The Administrator requested nominations for the County Board Chair; motion by Reisch, seconded by Burger to nominate Commissioner Williamson, declared carried on a voice vote. The Administrator called three times for nominations for County Board Chair; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch to have nominations cease and cast a unanimous ballot for Commissioner Williamson to serve as the Chair, declared carried on a voice vote.

The meeting was turned over to Chair Williamson.

The Chair requested nominations for Vice Chair of the County Board; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson, to nominate Commissioner Reisch, declared carried on a voice vote. The Chair called three times for nominations for Vice Chair; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson to have nominations cease and cast a unanimous ballot for Commissioner Reisch to serve as Vice Chair, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to approve the January 06, 2026, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to approve the December 16, 2025, County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard, to approve the consent agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

1. Resolution No. 01-26, Housekeeping

WHEREAS, that the County Commissioners, elected Officials and Appointees are hereby authorized to attend meetings by State or Federal Departments and informational meetings pertaining to each of the offices as may be called from time to time; and

WHEREAS, Chapter 288, Laws of Minnesota, 1975, provided that the County Board may advance any authorized person the estimated costs of traveling to and attending meetings both within and outside that state of official business; and

WHEREAS, the Auditor/Treasurer is authorized to issue Per Diem and mileage reimbursement to board and committee members for meeting attendance as follows:

•County Commissioners; paid as a payroll expense ($150/day cba 01/07/25)

•Soil & Water Board members; paid as a payroll expenses ($100/day cba 01/07/25)

•All other appointed boards and committee members; paid as an Commissioner’s warrant ($100/day cba 01/07/25)

WHEREAS that the mileage reimbursement be set at $.725 per mile as per the IRS allowable reimbursable limit;

WHEREAS that meal reimbursements shall be actual expenses not to exceed $35.00 per day;

BE IT RESOLVED that upon presentation and allowance by said Board of County Commissioners of a properly verified claim, the County Auditor/Treasurer is hereby authorized to reimburse each of such persons for the actual and necessary expense in attending such meetings. In no case shall the maximum amount of expense inclusive of transportation paid each delegate exceed the sum allowed by law; and

RESOLVED, Rock County will adhere to Resolution No. 10-09, authorizing the Auditor/Treasurer to pay certain claims made against the County; and

RESOLVED, Rock County will adhere to the Rock County Accounting Policies and Procedures Manual, adopted May 19, 2009; and

RESOLVED that the County Auditor/Treasurer is hereby authorized to make temporary fund transfers from time to time as required to maintain non-deficient fund balances or to issue warrants in payment of approved obligations of the County; and

RESOLVED Minnesota Statues provide that County Boards may annually set aside up to 20% of remaining fund balances in the County’s Forfeited Tax Sale Fund for the acquisition and maintenance of county parks or recreational areas; and

RESOLVED Rock County will adhere to the provisions of Resolution 24-07, an Amended Rock County Investment Policy in designating depository banks;

BE IT RESOLVED that Rock County approves departmental Petty Cash and Change funds as per County Board action of October 17, 2023;

Auditor/Treasurer Change Fund $1,000.00

Land Records Office Change Fund (est. 09/03/24) 100.00

Extension Change Fund 25.00

License Center Change Fund 200.00

Sheriff’s Office Change Fund 50.00

Transfer Station Change Fund 100.00

Library Change Fund 200.00

Rural Water Change Fund 75.00

Rock-Nobles Community Corrections Fund 200.00

BE IT RESOLVED that the Star Herald of Luverne be designated the Official Newspaper for the County of Rock for the publication of all Public Hearings, Public Meetings, Legal Notices, List of Delinquent Real Estate Taxes as of January 1, 2026, proceedings of the County Board and all other matter required by law to be published in a legal newspaper; and

BE IT RESOLVED, that the Rock County Administrator will serve as the Data Practices Compliance Officer and;

BE IT RESOLVED to set the following hours open to the general public for county buildings:

Land Management Office 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Extension Office 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Highway Department 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Courthouse 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Law Enforcement Center/Community

Corrections 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Rock County Sheriff’s Office 24 hours

Rural Water 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Library 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM M-T

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM F

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Sat

Hours are subject to change upon a Public Notice.

NOW THERE FOR BE IT RESOLVED that on this 6th day of January, 2026, the Rock County Board of Commissioners resolves the afore mentioned items.

2. Resolution No. 02-26, Elected Minimum Salary

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer presented the claims for December 31, 2025, and for January 6, 2026, along with Per Diems of $3,600.00. Upon a review of the claims, motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared carried on a unanimous vote. An itemized listing of all warrants over $2,000 and an aggregate total for warrants under $2,000 are published on the County website at the following address: www.co.rock.mn.us/department_directory/auditor_treasurer

Total Commissioner Warrants paid by Fund:

General Revenue Fund 303,153.18

Public Works Fund 455,148.33

Library Fund 16,697.71

Veterans Memorial Fund 489.00

Land Management Fund 33,103.98

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance report which included the 2025 GO CIP bond proceeds received on 12/30/2025; motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the Fund Balance report, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of the 2025 Gravel Tax Collection and Distribution. Total collected was $189,697.70, a 9.88% decrease from 2024. The gravel tax revenue was distributed as follows:

Road & Bridge - $76,590.89

Special Reserve Fund - $27,032.10

Admin Fees $9,483.82

Townships - $76,590.89

Commissioner Overgaard led a discussion on increasing the gravel tax; Oldre stated that the Gravel Tax (or Production Tax) is set by Minnesota Statute 298.75 at 21.5 cents per cubic yard or 15 cents per ton of aggregate material excavated and to change this statewide production tax would need legislation to amend the amount.

The County Board was in receipt of Auditor’s warrants paid on the following dates: 12/19/2026, 12/26/2025, 12/31/2025 and 01/02/2026. Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, acknowledging receipt of the auditor’s warrants, declared carried on a voice vote.

Mark Sehr, Engineer, requested authorization to issue final payment of $51,036.72 to ASTECH Corporation for CP 067-030-018, the county wide pavement seal coat project conducted in 2025; motion by Burger, seconded Thompson, to approve the final payment, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer requested authorization to bid let SAP 067-620-019 and SAP 067-620-020, a bituminous overlay and storm water drainage pipe replacements on CSAH 20 from TH 23 to TH 75; motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote. The bid let date is scheduled for February 2, 2026, at 11:00 A.M.

The Engineer presented an update regarding Judicial Ditch No. 2 stating that the Hydraulic Capacity Report has been completed and recommended (2) options to increase the hydraulic capacity at the 221st Street crossing. The recommendations were as follows:

1. Place a new 36” CMP culvert in addition to the existing 60” CMP culvert

2. Place a new 72” CMP culvert to replace the existing 60” CMP culvert

The Engineer also stated that if the hydraulic capacity is increased at the 221st Street crossing, the County Board will need to hold a Public Hearing prior to taking any action as per Minnesota Statute 103E.721. After discussion, motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard to schedule a Public Hearing for potential improvements to be made to Judicial Ditch No 2 on February 3, 2026, at 9:00 A.M. in the Herreid Board meeting room at the Rock County Courthouse, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to approve an annual contract with Morris Electronics for (12) monthly site visits to assist in maintaining the county’s computer networks and connectivity to other networks for the annual cost of $66,219.20, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to extend the Human Services Building lease with Southwest Health & Human Services for three-months while the new rates are being determined, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the 2026 County Board meeting schedule, declared carried on a voice vote.

January 06 January 20

February 03 February 17

March 03 March 17

April 07 April 21

May 05 May 19

June 02 June 16

July 07 July 21

August 04 August 18

September 08 September 22

October 06 October 20

November 03 November 17

December 01 December 22

The County Board discussed a recap of the Rifle/Shotgun Zone informational meeting that was held on December 16, 2025. Other information discussed was the intent of neighboring counties. After considerable discussion, motion by Thompson, seconded by Overgaard directing the County Attorney to draft an ordinance designating Rock County as a Shotgun Zone county and schedule a Public Hearing to allow comment on the proposed ordinance on February 17, 2026, at 9:00 A.M. in the Herreid Board meeting room of the Rock County Courthouse, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator informed the County Board that the Armory building project is scheduled to have walk through on January 14, where unfinished items will be addressed. The Administrator stated that staff are currently working on quotes for furniture in the Conference Room and window treatments for the offices.

The County Board was in receipt of a listing of Board and Committee assignments for 2026; no action was taken.

The County Board was in receipt of correspondence from Tollefson Publishing citing the legal rate for 2026 would be $14.00 per column inch; no action was taken.

The Administrator stated that he had been working on year-end reports for Emergency Management and that he had also met with all fire chiefs and that they will be planning a large scale exercise on 2026. Also discussed the following activities: continues to work on building issues, LELS Local 629 Dispatchers are official and will be requesting to negotiate a contract for 2026, the interest rate with Security Saving and Loan will be 3.48% for 2026, the county is in receipt of (6) additional defibrillators, the Kanaranzi Park fundraising is complete as an anonymous donor made a donation bringing the fund raising balance to $30,000, the park equipment has been ordered and will be installed next spring. Additional activities include interviews for RNCC Probation Agent and working through end year and 2026 payroll transactions with the Auditor/Treasurer’s office.

The Administrator requested the County Board schedule a Retreat meeting; additional discussion to follow.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: none

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/event: Southwest Health & Human Services.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Southwest Health & Human Services.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events: none; informed the County Board that the Pork Producers Banquet is scheduled for January 19.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Soil & Water Conservation District.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was adjourned by order of the Chair.

(01-29)