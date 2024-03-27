Rock County Commissioners meet Feb. 20

Herreid Board Room 9:00 A.M.

Rock County Courthouse February 20, 2024

The meeting was called to order by Chair Burger with all Commissioners present. Also in attendance were Administrator Kyle Oldre, Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum, County Attorney Jeff Haubrich and Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness.

Motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the February 20, 2024, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Overgaard, to approve the February 06, 2024, County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson, to approve the consent agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

1. CY 2024-2025 IV-D Child Support Cooperative Arrangement with Rock Offices of Human Services, County Sheriff and County Attorney David Wing, Congressman Finstad District Outreach Director, presented an update of the federal appropriations process stating that Rural Water funding bill is moving through the appropriations process and the results should be complete in 2-3 months.

Wing also briefly discussed a new initiative for Rural Emergency Medical Services training in behavioral health emergencies.

Administrator Oldre requested a letter of support from Congressman Finstad’s office for a federal RAISE grant; the $25 million grant request is on behalf of the Buffalo Ridge Regional Railroad Authority economic development project. Wing stated he would take the request back to the Congressman’s office for consideration.

The Administrator presented an economic development update for a potential project on the Buffalo Ridge Regional Railroad Authority (BRRRA) line. The Buffalo Ridge Regional Railroad Industrial Park (BRRRIP) is looking to develop a 105-acre tract in the City of Magnolia for railcar storage and trans load facility; the preliminary project cost is estimated at $19.6 million. The BRRRA would own all rail line infrastructure improvements and additions (new sidetrack) and the BRRRIP would own the buildings and business activities. Benefits include: the footprint of the proposed project is in an Opportunity Zone, increase rail car traffic and will employ 10-12 employees. The BRRRA is in the process of applying for a RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) federal grant of $25 million for the development of the project and requested a letter of support from the Rock County Board to submit with the grant application. Currently, the project has letters of support from MnDOT, City of Magnolia, Rock County EDA and the BRRRIP. Motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch to approve a letter of support on behalf of the Rock County Board of Commissioners, declared carried on a voice vote.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer, presented the claims for payment; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Williamson, to approve the claims, declared carried on a voice vote. A complete listing of the claims is available upon request at the Auditor/Treasurer's office.

FEBRUARY 20, 2024 CLAIMS OVER $2,000

CHS INC $4,064.50

COUNTIES PROVIDING TECHNOLOGY 7,290.00

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE INC 10,307.90

EVERBRIDGE INC 3,162.44

FALLS ARCHITECTURE STUDIO LLC 2,400.00

FRONTIER PRECISION INC 3,538.00

KETTERLING SERVICES INC 11,497.49

LUVERNE/CITY OF 9,573.28

LYON COUNTY LANDFILL 16,839.12

MCCLURE ELECTRIC 8,259.00

MEI TOTAL ELEVATOR SOLUTIONS 10,974.42

ROCK COUNTY OPPORTUNITIES 2,957.64

SGI 2,904.76

SOUTHWEST EXCAVATING 2,000.00

WALKER CONSULTANTS 3,477.50

WAYTEK, INC 3,016.37

ZIEGLER INC 27,274.36

61 PAYMENTS LESS THAN $2,000 28,297.38

TOTAL $157,834.16

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance report; motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Mark Sehr, Engineer, presented the bids results for SAP 067-601-015, Bituminous mill/overlay on TH 75 to Nobles County line and CP 067-401- 027, multiple street mill/overlay in the City of Ellsworth:

•Duininck, Inc. - $1,927,974.65

•Central Specialties - $2,040,048.62

•Knife River Corporation - $2,043,907.20

On a recommendation by the Engineer, motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to accept the bid from Duininck, Inc. for $1,927.974.65, declared carried on a voice vote. The project expense breakdown will be as follows: SAP 067-601-015 - $1,570,492.05 and CP 067-401-027 - $357,482.60.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to approve the final contract payment of $38,291.44 to Henning Construction Company for concrete box culvert projects in Luverne Township and Denver Township, declared carried on a voice vote.

Sehr requested approval to enter into a Cooperative Agreement with the State of Minnesota for the pavement rehabilitation project on the Blue Mound Trail; motion by Burger, seconded by Thompson, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer requested approval to set a bid letting date of March 18, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. for SAP 067-609-024, a bridge replacement (#5348) on CSAH 9 over Elk Creek, 0.9 mile south of CSAH 16; motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Grant Binford, Eric Binford, Mike Gangestad and Jane Nelson addressed the County Board regarding concerns about the Elk Creek Solar project, the following concerns were identified: scope of the project keeps increasing and the status of future projects, reduction of ag production and eliminating ag opportunities for the next generation of farmers, quality of wildlife, water and the health risks to human and livestock with the minimal setbacks, what is the process to change the current regulations. Also identified was the Public Comment period has a deadline of February 26; no action was taken by the County Board.

Tom Karas, National Grid Renewables Senior Developer presented a follow up of the February 12 Public Hearing event for the Elk Creek Solar project stating that they found the participation to be very beneficial and that public comment takes place in a number of different ways. As to date, the opportunity to build the solar project is going to move forward.

The Administrator presented a request on behalf of the Rock County Economic Development Authority (EDA) to allow the EDA to manage the 2023 and 2024 allocations of the Statewide Affordable Housing Aid; eligible expenses/projects include: grow housing stock for qualified applicants, clean up blighted areas, and repair housing stock. Motion by Thompson, seconded by Overgaard, to authorize the transfer of the 2023 allocation of $86,381 to the Rock County Economic Development Authority and designate all future allocations of Statewide Affordable Housing Aid to the EDA as well, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was informed of a meeting event to review the preliminary risk mapping, assessment and planning (Risk MAP) from FEMA. The virtual meeting date is March 27, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. Purpose of the meeting is to review updates that were not identified in the final draft presented in April of 2023.

The County Board was in receipt of a document from the State Auditor’s Office that provided a definition and guideline of a per diem; presented as information only.

The Administrator presented updates of the Rock County Economic Development Authority stating that they approved a letter of support for the Buffalo Ridge Regional Rail Industrial Park project, a Hills Daycare project update, the Hardwick economic development project is moving forward in the Spring of 2024, Buffalo Ridge Regional Railroad Authority update stating that Elis & Eastern had a car count of over 1,000 railcars for 2023, a substantial increase from 2022 and the Authority approved a letter of support for the BRRRIP project; met with the Safety Committee and attended the 2024 Governor’s EMS Conference.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Rock County Economic Development Authority.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/ events: Rural Water, Buffalo Ridge Regional Railroad and stated that the Prairie Rose Community Fund is accepting grant applications for 2024.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/ events: Rock County Economic Development Authority, Transit, Magnolia City Council and CERT.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/ events: Buffalo Ridge Regional Railroad.

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/ events: no meetings.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was adjourned by Order of the Chair.

