Rock County Commissioners meet Feb. 18

Rock County Board of Commissioners February 18, 2025

Basement - Rock County Community Library 9:00 A.M.

Chair Overgaard called the meeting to order with Commissioners Burger, Williamson and Reisch present and Commissioner Thompson absent. Also in attendance were Administrator Kyle Oldre, County Attorney Jeff Haubrich, Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum and Carol Morgan, resident.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Williamson to approve the February 18, 2025, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the County Board minutes of February 04, 2025, declared carried on a voice vote.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer, presented the claims with additions; motion by Reisch, seconded Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a unanimous vote. An itemized listing of all warrants over $2,000 and an aggregate total for warrants under $2,000 are published on the County website at the following address: www.co.rock.mn.us/department_directory/auditor_treasurer

Total Commissioner Warrants paid by Fund:

General Revenue Fund 175,171.31

Public Works Fund 69,500.58

Library Fund 8,981.71

Land Management Fund 1,268.15

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance report; motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of Auditor warrants paid on 02/07/25 and 02/11/2025; motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Williamson, to authorize the Auditor/Treasurer to re-issue lost warrant #108230, payable to G & S Auto for $120.00, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator presented a legislative update stating that the federal funding for the Rural Water on the north tower project appears to be okay, the other federal grant for improvements on the south tower project are questionable. Also discussed the governor’s proposal to address the state’s projected budget shortfall, those cost shifts are projected to add an additional 8%-10% of the local tax levy.

The Administrator informed the County Board of the status of building projects:

•Courthouse Phase II/LRO – completion has been moved to April due to the

delay of materials

•Courthouse Phase III/3rd & 4th Floors – the contract is finalizing schedules

with the Court Administrator

•LEC Heat Pump – no status change

•Armory Building – the Administrator is meeting with architect and engineer

regarding parameters; final draft will be presented to the Building Committee

The Administrator stated he had attended the Governor’s Emergency Management Conference, where artificial intelligence was discussed and the spring outlook for flooding. No representatives from FEMA were present as currently, they are not allowed to travel; the outlook is good for FEMA claim payments relating to the June 2024 flood event.

The County Board was informed that the City of Luverne has a draft Cannabis Ordinance and that the draft document does not identify the number of licenses that will be allowed in the City of Luverne.

The Administrator also stated the Department of Corrections (DOC) is proposing to mandate the separation of job duties of Jailers and Dispatchers claiming those functions cannot be combined and that the DOC has the authority to implement without legislative action.

The Administrator informed that County Board that the Rock County Economic Development Authority met and discussed how to utilize Housing Funds of $200,000; they are working through the logistics of establishing a revolving loan.

The County Board was informed that Weather Spotter Training has been scheduled for April 22nd at 6:30 P.M. at the Generations location.

Deputy Administrator reported that currently Rock County has several job announcements due to retirement and/or resignations. They are as follows: Deputy, Equipment Operator, RNCC Corrections Agent and RNCC Assistant Corrections Agent.

Mark Sehr, Engineer, presented the 5-Year Road and Bridge Construction Plan; the Engineer stated that costs identified in the 5-year plan are paid from state sales tax, gas tax and local levy dollars. State projects will be dependent on the status of federal grants. After discussion, motion by Williamson, seconded by Burger, to approve the 5-Year Road and Bridge Construction Plan, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer requested to bid let bituminous mill and overlay projects SAP 067-604-034, CSAH 4 from CSAH 11 to Walnut Avenue in Luverne and SAP 067-611-012, CSAH 11 from TH 270 to CSAH 4; the bid let dated is scheduled for April 7th at 11:00 A.M.. Motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer requested to bid let SP 067-090-006, Blue Mound Trail Rehabilitation Pavement project; bid let date is scheduled for April 7th at 12:00 P.M. Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: none

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/events: none

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: none

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/events: meeting with Administrator and Sheriff regarding potential law enforcement contract with the City of Kenneth, Southwest Health & Human Services.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was declared adjourned by Order of the Chair.

(04-24)