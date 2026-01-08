Rock County Commissioners meet Dec. 2

Rock County Board of Commissioners December 02, 2025

Herreid Board Meeting Room 5:00 P.M.

Rock County Courthouse

Chair Overgaard called the meeting to order with all Commissioners present. Also in attendance were Administrator Kyle Oldre, Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness and Carol Morgan, county resident.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Burger to approve the December 2, 2025, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Thompson, to approve the November 18, 2025, County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

George Eilertson, Northland Securities Managing Director of Public Finance, presented the bid results for G.O. Bond Sales:

Bidder Purchase

Price

Net Interest

Cost

True Interest

Cost

TD Financial Products LLC (New York, NY) $2,563,711.25 $453,249.15 3.0744532%

Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc (Milwaukee, WI) $2,699,383.95 $474,147.72 3.1034252%

BOK Financial Securities, Inc. (Dallas, TX) $2,676,813.25 $475,290.22 3.1311327%

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Burger, to approve Resolution No. 22-25, Authorizing the Issuance and Awarding the Sale of $2,410,000 of GO CIP Bonds, Series 2025 (from TD Financial Products) and Levying a Tax for the Payment, declared carried on a voice vote.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer presented the claims with per diems of $3,150.00; motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote. An itemized listing of all warrants over $2,000 and an aggregate total for warrants under $2,000 are published on the County website at the following address: www.co.rock.mn.us/department_directory/auditor_treasurer.

Total Commissioner Warrants paid by Fund:

General Revenue Fund 59,653.36

Public Works Fund 119,098.22

Library Fund 4,902.41

Veterans Memorial Fund 800.00

Land Management Fund 1,485.21

Motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to acknowledge receipt of Auditor warrants paid on 11/21/2025 and 11/26/2025, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson, to approve the Fund Balance Report, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Thompson, to re-issue the following lost warrants, declared carried on a voice vote.

•#11740 - $ 99.20

•#14865 - $ 44.22

•#14974 - $126.00

•#108520- $ 91.08

•#109391- $ 95.93

•#109472- $ 45.51

Mark Sehr, Engineer, presented the bid results for SAP 067-606-016:

•Prahm Construction, Inc. $1,234,000

•M & K Bridge Construction $1,714,405

Motion by Williamson seconded by Reisch to approve the bid submitted by Prahm Construction in the amount of $1,234,000.00 carried voice vote.

Ryan Holtz, Rural Water Systems Manager presented the loan closing documents/grant agreements with USDA and asked that the documents be approved by the County Board and authorize signatures. Motion by Williamson seconded by Reisch to execute the grant agreement and loan documents, declared carried voice vote.

The County Board was reminded that later in the evening on the 2nd they would be hosting a public listening session regarding rifle/shotgun deer hunting in Rock County following the state’s legislative changes in the 2025 legislative session.

The County Board was reminded that the Township Annual Meeting will be held 1:00 P.M. December 5 at the Rock County Community Library.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: City of Luverne/County Liaison.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Soil & Water Conservation District.

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Southwest Health & Human Services.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events: Luverne Area Community Foundation event as Rock County was a recipient of (2) grant awards.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Southwest Health & Human Services, City of Luverne/County Liaison.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was declared adjourned by Order of the Chair.

(01-08)