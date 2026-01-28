Rock County Commissioners meet Dec. 16

Rock County Board of Commissioners December 16, 2025

Herreid Board Meeting Room 9:00 A.M.

Rock County Courthouse

Overgaard called the meeting to order with all Commissioners present. Also in attendance were Administrator Kyle Oldre, Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness and Carol Morgan, county resident.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to approve the December 16, 2025, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson, to approve the December 2, 2025, County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the consent agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

1. Resolution No. 25-25, authorizing Oldre to sign 2024 EMPG Grant Agree-

ment

2. Authorize the Auditor/Treasurer to sign the Sno-Masters 2025 Grant

Agreement

Brandon Bosch, Land Management Engineering Technician, requested approval of the Feedlot Delegation Agreement Work Plan for 2026-2027. As to date Rock County has 541 registered sites and is required to inspect 7-percent (or 40 sites) in 2026 and eligible to receive $66,440.82. Motion by Williamson, seconded by Burger, to approve the Feedlot Delegation Agreement Work Plan document, declared carried on a voice vote.

Bosch informed the County Board that the Rock County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) was awarded the Minnesota Drinking Water Protection Award for their diligence in addressing drinking water and source water protection issues. Their efforts include securing 1,164 acres of perpetual easements totaling just under $7 million dollars in funds within the Rock County Rural Water Drinking Water Supply Management Area (DWSMA) and has worked with local producers and cooperative to implement best management practices that benefit groundwater quality within DWSMA. The County Board congratulated the Land Management Office on the award recognizing the SWCDs staff. The award was a joint recognition of the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Rural Water Association.

Eric Sage, Rock County Opportunities Director, requested approval of (4) service contracts for cleaning services and (1) independent employment contract for 2026. Sage explained that there will be a billing change in the contracts that will reflect an hourly rate per individual on site instead of an hourly group rate. The change will result in a slight increase in cost for the services performed. After discussion, motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to approve the 2026 RCO contracts, declared carried on a voice vote.

Calla Jarvie, Rock County Library Director, informed the County Board that the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Sustainable Libraries Initiative has awarded a grant to Rock County Community Library to participate in the principals and practices of sustainable librarianship. The four-part asynchronous e-course is tuition free, and participants will engage in a community of practice with an advisor and peers over the course of six months. As participants complete the course, they will develop an action plan of how to implement aspects of the training in their own library and community. Rock County was selected as one of one hundred award winners.

Mark Sehr, Engineer, presented Resolution No. 23-25, Local Bridge Replacement Program Grant Agreement for SAP 067-606-016, bridge #67504 replacement over the Beaver Creek on CSAH 6; motion by Williamson, seconded by Thompson, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer requested final payment of $65,144.75 to Lot Pros Inc. for CP 067-401-029, the county wide route and seal bituminous pavement cracks project; motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch to approve final contract payment of $18,740.02 to Henning Construction for SAP 067-603-033, a bridge replacement (concrete box culvert) project on CSAH 3 south of Kenneth, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer informed the County Board that the E911 address signs need to be replaced due to their age (over 20 years) as they are faded, cracked and have lost their retro-reflectivity; a price quote of $24,317.00 was presented from Newman Signs Inc (from the state bid) for 1,700 signs and numbers. The Engineer stated that the Highway Department would replace the signs as time and availability allows. Motion by Thompson, seconded by Burger, to approve the E911 sign replacement and accept the price quote from Newman Signs Inc for $24,317.00, declared carried on a voice vote.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer, presented the claims with additional claims for $1,080.00 payable to MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and per diems of $4,500; motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to approve, declared carried on a unanimous vote. An itemized listing of all warrants over $2,000 and an aggregate total for warrants under $2,000 are published on the County website at the following address: www.co.rock.mn.us/department_directory/auditor_treasurer.

Total Commissioner Warrants paid by Fund:

General Revenue Fund 294,180.51

Public Works Fund 65,426.76

Library Fund 2,686.10

Land Management Fund 1,854.22

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance report; motion by Williamsom, seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard to acknowledge receipt of Auditor Warrants paid on 12/03/2025, 12/05/2025, 12/12/2025, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, to authorize the Auditor/Treasurer to issue year end payments, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Auditor/Treasurer informed the County Board that her office is in receipt of a Consumption and Display Permit from Whispering Pines; as to date, the county does not have a fee structure for this type of permit. After discussion, motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to set the Consumption and Display fee at $300/year, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the Consumption and Display permit for Whispering Pines, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Auditor/Treasurer and Administrator reviewed projected revenue and expenditures for 2026 budget; all adjustments are reflected in the preliminary levy of $7,835,604, a 5% increase. After discussion, motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard to adopt the 2026 final levy at $7,835,604, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator informed the County Board that AFSME Local 2558-2, Rock County Highway collective bargaining agreement has been negotiated and

the negotiating committee of the county board recommend approval of the contract

for 2026-2028; motion by Reisch, seconded by Burger, to approve the 2026-2028

Highway Union contract, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to approve a 3% Cost

of Living Adjustment (COLA) for non union employees, declared carried

on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded Overgaard, to set the 2026 Cafeteria Contribution

rate at $1,050.00 for non union employees, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Williamson, to set the following elected salaries for 2026, declared carried on a voice vote.

•Commissioner - $24,680

•Sheriff - $114,000

•County Attorney - $112,000

The Administrator presented Resolution No. 24-25, amendments to the Rock County Personnel Policy to include the adoption of Minnesota Paid Leave; discussion followed. Motion by Burger, seconded Thompson to approve Resolution 24-25, declared carried on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Reisch voting nay.

There was a discussion regarding the Rifle/Shotgun Public Informational meeting that was held on December 16, following discussion the board directed Oldre to place it on the agenda for January 6, 2026, for action.

The County Board discussed their attendance at the AMC Annual

Conference held on December 7-9 in Bloomington; no action was taken.

The County Board was in receipt of an AMC announcement stating

that County Administrator Kyle Oldre was awarded the 2025 Joe Ries Excellence in County Management Award. The award is given annually

to a Minnesota Association of County Administrators member that has demonstrated exceptional contributions to county government administration. The County Board congratulated Oldre on the prestigious award.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following

meetings/events: Southwest Minnesota Opportunity Council, Union

negotiations, salary negotiations with elected officials.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Buffalo Ridge Regional Railroad Authority, Rural Water, Annual Township, Extension, and he informed the board that L.G. Everist has acquired the property formally owned by CHS in Jasper and that they are currently modifying the property to suit their needs.

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Union negotiations, salary negotiations with elected officials.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events: Annual Township, AMC Conference, Buffalo Ridge Regional Railroad Authority.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following

meetings/events: Extension, Annual Township, AMC Conference.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was declared adjourned by Order of the Chair.

