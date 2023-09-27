Rock County Commissioners meet Aug. 8

Herreid Board Room 9:00 A.M.

Rock County Courthouse Aug. 8, 2023

The meeting was called to order by Chair Thompson with all Commissioners

Burger, Overgaard and Williamson present; Commissioner Reisch was absent. Also

in attendance were County Administrator Kyle Oldre, Deputy Administrator Susan

Skattum, and Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Burger, to approve the August 08, 2023,

County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard, to approve the July 25, 2023,

County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Overgaard, to approve the consent

agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

1. Out of State Travel request for LMO staff (Doug Bos and Lee Tapper) to attend

Soil Health Practices in Bismarck, ND; transportation and training costs covered

by Southwest Prairie Technical Service Area. County’s costs are meals and

lodging.

Rachel Jacobs, Land Records Office Director presented assessment contract

renewals for (7) townships; current terms reflect $12 per parcel and new terms

will reflect a 3-year contract with a 3% increase per year. Motion by Thompson,

seconded by Burger, to approve the 2024-2026 assessment contracts reflecting

a 3% increase per year, declared carried on a voice vote.

Jacobs reported that (5) townships have been notified that the Assessor

will not be renewing their contract; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Burger

to offer the same price of their current contract of $14 per parcel for a period

of 3-years, declared carried on a voice vote.

Jacobs requested to add the following fees schedule for Laredo subscribers:

County Charge to End-User

Overage Charge*

Plus Per Print

Additional Option ••• Unlimited Print Results

Total Monthly Charge

Level 1A: 0-250 minutes Level 1B: 0-250 minutes Level 2A: 251-1000 minutes Level 2B: 251-1000 minutes Level 3A: 1001-3000 minutes Level 3B: 1001-3000 minutes Level 4A: 3001-6000 minutes Level 4B: 3001-6000 minutes Level 5A: Unlimited

Level 5B: Unlimited

$60/mo .25/minute 0.35

$60/mo .25/minute $25/mo $110/mo .25/minute 0.35

$110/mo .25/minute $25/mo $220/mo .25/minute 0.35

$220/mo .25/minute $25/mo $330/mo .25/minute 0.35

$330/mo .25/minute $25/mo $550/mo N/A 0.35

$60.00

$85.00 $110.00 $135.00 $220.00 $245.00 $330.00 $355.00 $550.00

$550/mo N/A

$25/mo $575.00

Laredo is an online search engine to look up recorded documents; currently Rock County has (10) subscribers. Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson, to approve the fees schedule for Laredo subscribers, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard, to add Ordination Filing of $20.00

to the Rock County Fees schedule, declared carried on a voice vote.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer, presented the claims and per diems of $600.00;

motion by Williamson, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a

voice vote. A complete listing of the claims is available upon request at the

Auditor/Treasurer's office.

AUGUST 8, 2023 CLAIMS OVER $2,000

A & B BUSINESS INC 2,996.41

ALADTEC INC 3,195.00

BECK & HOFFER CONSTRUCTION 2,961.26

BLACKSTONE PUBLISHING 4,713.16

BREMIK MATERIALS, INC 21,980.80

BUFFALO RIDGE CONCRETE 8,795.65

CHS INC 9,971.43

CONVERGINT TECHNOLOGIES LLC 8,322.51

EMERGENCY AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY 18,139.32

FLEET SERVICES DIVISION-ADMIN FMR 6,639.36

LEADSONLINE 2,819.00

LYON COUNTY LANDFILL 16,854.19

NOBLES COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER 9,168.00

QUADIENT FINANCE USA INC 4,000.00

RDO EQUIPMENT 14,745.00

ROCK COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER 2,240.86

STAPLES ENTERPRISES INC 4,700.35

TRUENORTH STEEL 2,394.24

WALKER CONSULTANTS 2,450.00

WIDSETH SMITH NOLTING & ASSOC, INC 2,352.00

ZIEGLER INC 12,039.43

61 PAYMENTS LESS THAN $2,000 27,984.67

TOTAL 189,462.64

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance report; motion by Burger,

seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Emily Crabtree, Luverne Area Community Foundation Director (LACF), presented

an update regarding the impact of local dollars donated and the distribution of grants over the past 3-years. LACF’s current focus is to increase the participation

of the Max Your Community Fund Drive with a goal of receiving donations from 400 individual donors and is looking for opportunities to help the initiative for the

next fund drive in November. It was the consensus of the County Board to assist

by posting the fund drive information on the employee intranet site.

The Administrator presented a follow up of the Senator Klobuchar visit to Rock County; site location was the Buffalo Ridge Railroad Depot and members updated

the Senator of activities referencing the $4.7 million Federal CRISIS grant to rehab

the line.

The Administrator informed the County Board that he had completed an Annual

Emergency Operations Plan Review and the Rock County is compliant.

The County Board discussed a funding request from the Rock County Historical

Society for an expansion project on the Museum building; Commissioner Burger

requested to consider a $10,000 donation. After brief discussion, it was determined

to refer the request to the Budget Committee.

The Administrator presented an update regarding the meeting with cities

regarding Marijuana. Municipalities were encouraged to provide input on zoning for

the use and licensure to sell and it was also the consensus of those attending to pursue

a county moratorium for licensure until 01/01/2025 to allow time to investigate zoning

issues.

The Administrator informed the County Board that Rock County received

notice from US Small Business Administration announcing Rock County’s

eligibility for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans due to drought conditions

in Iowa and South Dakota; no action was taken.

The Administrator presented a price quote from Bisbee Plumbing & Heating,

sub-contractor for Johnson Controls for plumbing repairs at the Rock County Library;

total repair is $12,785.00. Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson,

to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson, to approve Resolution No. 14-23,

appointing Mitch Kling and Bill Ufkin to the Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water

System Board of Commissioners, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator stated that he had a pre-construction meeting with McGill Restoration for repairs on the Kahler Terrace and Tunnel; construction will begin December 1st with an anticipated completion of April of 2024. The KAHR Foundation has agreed to an additional donation to cover the construction costs.

MnDOT District 7 Representatives Greg Ous, District 7 Engineer, Sam Parker and Angie Piltaver, District 7 Planning Staff presented a review of MnDOT’s 10-year plan, which is updated every five years. The 10-year plan included re-surfacing of Highway 75 from Main Street to Veterans Drive in 2025 and reconstruction of Highway 75 from Veterans Drive to the Pipestone County line in 2027, reconstruction of Highway 75 from Main Street to the Iowa State line in 2030 along with I-90 east bound lane construction in 2030 and reconstruction of MN270 in 2031. Concerns were stated regarding the current state of Highway 75 and while sympathetic, Ost stated he strives to make sure project engineering work is ready in advance and strives to find funding that may become available from other projects that could potentially expedite the scheduled project.

The Administrator informed the County Board that Rock County Rural

Water’s federal grant application for $4.1 million water tower project has made the

first round for consideration; more information forthcoming.

No Commissioner reports were given.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was

declared adjourn by order of the Chair, declared carried on a voice vote.

(09-28)