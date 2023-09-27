Rock County Commissioners meet Aug. 22

Herreid Board Room 9:00 A.M.

Rock County Courthouse Aug. 22, 2023

The meeting was called to order by Chair Thompson with all Commissioners

present. Also in attendance were County Administrator Kyle Oldre, Deputy Admini-

strator Susan Skattum, County Attorney Jeff Haubrich and Star Herald Reporte

Mavis Fodness.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard, to approve the August 22, 2023,

County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to approve the August 08, 2023,

County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Linda Wenzel, A.C.E. local Program Manager, presented 2022 recap. The SW Minnesota region, 2,337 volunteers collectively recorded 256,034 hours of service at 338 active volunteer stations, equating to $8,141,881 of service (using the National value of $31.80/hours) in 2022. Local activity includes 563 volunteers donating 49,566 service hours at 62 locations for $17,903.40. Wenzel thanked the County Board for their continued support and invited them to the A.C.E. Annual Volunteer Appreciation event scheduled for September 7 at 5 p.m..

The County Board was in receipt of a draft ordinance regarding public use of

cannabis. A meeting from July 25 with all city municipalities revealed support for a county wide ordinance regulating the use of cannabis and cannabis derived products

in public places and places of public accommodation within Rock County. Penalty for

violations of the ordinance will be a pretty misdemeanor and a fine of up to $300.00.

After additional discussion, motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard, to schedule a Public Hearing for September 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Herreid Board meeting room at

the Rock County Courthouse to allow for public comment, declared carried on a voice

vote.

Mark Sehr, Engineer, informed the County Board of notification from MP Asphalt Maintenance that they will not be able to start and complete the Rock County crack sealing project, SAP 067-030-016, due to financial, staffing and personal issues. In accordance with Minnesota Specification 1809, Sehr requested approval to terminate the contract and rebid the project this fall for a 2024 completion. Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Williamson, to terminate the contract with MP Asphalt Maintenance for SAP 067-030-016 and authorize the Engineer to rebid, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer requested approval to purchase a 2024 GMC 1500 Crew Cab

pickup from the state bid for $47,855.35; the new pickup will replace Unit #281,

a 2008 Chevrolet Crew Cab pickup. Motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to approve

the purchase, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer presented an update of the 2023 Mack Tandem Axle Dump Truck stating that the truck was ordered 2 1/2-3 years ago, and due to the long time

frame it took for the delivery of the truck chassis, the prices have increased to the

following:

Original Price Updated Price

Nuss Truck & Equipment $134,320.00 $152,312.59

Towmaster $156,805.00 $187,824.00

Total $291,125.00 $340,136.59

Sehr explained that we terminate the purchase and re-order, however most likely

will pay a higher cost anyway, so recommended approval of the updated price

of $340,136.59. Motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared

carried on a voice vote.

Sehr presented a request on behalf of the residents in Kanaranzi to install electrical outlets in the Kanaranzi Park Picnic Shelter building. Installation

from Sioux Valley Energy includes an underground electrical line to the building

structure and electrical outlets for an estimated cost of $2,500. Motion by Burger,

seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of the claims and $1,500.00 in per diems; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote. A complete listing of the claims is available upon request at the Auditor/Treasurer's office.

AUGUST 22, 2023 CLAIMS OVER $2,000

BREMIK MATERIALS, INC $9,943.91

CHS INC 4,169.50

COUNTIES PROVIDING TECHNOLOGY 7,005.00

EMERGENCY AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOG 3,873.72

JOHNSON CONTROLS 11,970.00

KETTERLING SERVICES INC 22,815.73

LUVERNE/CITY OF 23,873.79

ROCK COUNTY OPPORTUNITIES 4,260.61

SOUTHWEST HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICE 34,624.50

TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT INC 2,870.13

52 PAYMENTS LESS THAN $2,000 20,258.77

TOTAL $145,665.66

Motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson, to approve the Fund Balance

report, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of a thank you from the Rock County Oral

Health Coalition/#Luv1LuvAll for the $10,000 funding contribution in 2021 as it

assisted in providing dental clinics for sixteen months and has funding available

through 2023. Oral health needs continue to be an issue and as they begin to

seek funding to provide mobile dental clinics, they requested if the county consider

another allocation of funding or if Southwest Health & Human Services could

be of assistance with funding. No action was taken at the time.

The County Board was in receipt of the application process from Southwest Health & Human Services for the distribution of Opioid funding; presented as information only.

The Administrator led a discussion regarding the 2024 budget; departmental

budgets are looking good reflecting small increases while revenues are projected

to increase due to interest income. It was determined that no County

Board Retreat was needed at this time.

The County Board briefly discussed the funding request from the Rock

County Historical Society; no action was taken at this time.

The County Board was informed that Rock County’s group health insurance rates for 2024 will reflect a 25.50% increase; the project cafeteria

contribution is expected to increase to $875.00/mo, a 3% increase.

The Administrator discussed best practices with the county’s IT security

and that changes will be implemented.

Deputy Administrator Skattum stated that she had attended an MPELRA conference in Mankato and the focus was on the impact of recent legislative changes and creating policies to implement those changes.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Southwest MN Opportunity Council, Emergency Communications Board, Budget, Cannabis Use meeting with city officials and City/County Liaison.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Buffalo Ridge Regional Rail Authority, Cannabis Use meeting with city officials, Soil & Water Conservation District and Rural Water.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Cannabis Use meeting with city officials, City/County Liaison, Transit, Hardwick Fire Department Benefit, Beaver Creek parade, Meals on Wheels, and congratulated the Ag Society on a successful county fair event.

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events:

Cannabis Use meeting with city officials, (4) committee meetings w/Southwest

Health & Human Services, Budget and Meals on Wheels.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events: Buffalo Ridge Regional Rail Authority, Cannabis Use meeting with city officials, SWHHS, Library, Plum Creek and Hardwick Fire Department benefit.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was declared adjourn by order of the Chair, declared carried on a voice vote.

