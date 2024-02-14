RCO applies for wheelchair-

accessible minivan

Rock County Opportunities hereby provides notice that they intend to apply to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the following transportation equipment to serve persons with disabilities in the Rock County area: We are requesting a wheelchair-accessible minivan, that will have one wheelchair spot in addition to the ability to transport up to 4 other individuals at the same time. Individuals or agencies seeking to request transportation service, coordinate transportation, or comment about the application should contact Adria Benson, 807 W. Main St., Luverne, MN, 507-283-4582, at Rock County Opportunities.

(02-15)