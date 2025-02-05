RCO applies for wheelchair-

accessible midsize bus

Rock County Opportunities hereby provides notice that they intend to apply to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the following transportation equipment to serve persons with disabilities in the Rock County area. We are requesting a midsize bus, class 400, that will accommodate 10-12 passengers with 3 wheelchair spaces. Individuals or agencies seeking to request transportation service, coordinate transportation, or comment about the application should contact Adria Benson, 807 W. Main St., Luverne, MN, 507-283-4582 or abenson@rockcountyopp.org at Rock County Opportunities.

(02-06)