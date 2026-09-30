Property home tax abatement hearing Oct. 20

roperty tax abatement

hearing Oct. 20

Public Hearing

Rock Home Initiative Tax Abatement Requests

A public hearing is hereby scheduled at 9:00 A.M. on October 20, 2026, in the Herreid Board Meeting Room, located at the Rock County Courthouse, 204 E. Brown Street, Luverne, Minnesota to be held on (3) proposed Rock Home Initiative (RHI) tax abatement requests for Jason and Shawna Brant, Kyle and Anna Heronimus and Katie Aase pursuant to Minnesota Statute 469.1813 and 116J.993 through 116J.995

consisting of new home construction with following location:

It has been proposed that the Board of Commissioners of the County of Rock grant an RHI Property Tax Abatement on the property in an amount not to exceed 100 percent (%) of the county’s portion of the real estate taxes related to new residential home construction on the subject property for a period not to exceed five (5) years.

This board will hold a public hearing on the proposed Property Tax Abatement as required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.1813, subdivision 5. The proposed abatement percentage and terms may be modified at the public hearing.

If you wish to offer comment relative to the public hearing being held, we ask you to submit a comment by 5:00 P.M. on Monday, October 19, 2026. Comments can be submitted in writing to the Rock County Administrator’s Office; PO Box 509; Luverne, Minnesota, or submitted by e-mail to: kyle.oldre@co.rock.mn.us

Kyle Oldre

County Administrator

(10-01)