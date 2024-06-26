Postponement of Meyer mortgage foreclosure

Mortgage foreclosure sale set for Feb. 8, 2024

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 24, 2021

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $78,780.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Noah D. Meyer, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Plains Commerce Bank, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: June 30, 2021, Rock County Recorder

Document Number: 200387

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Dated: May 5, 2022

Recorded: May 5, 2022, Rock County Recorder

Document Number: 202398

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1005210-0808093168-7

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Plains Commerce Bank

Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Rock

Property Address: 703 N Spring St, Luverne, MN 56156

Tax Parcel ID Number: 20-0258-000

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The S.60 feet of Lot 5 in Block 3 in Barck, Adams, and Howe`s Addition to the City of Luverne, Rock County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $93,736.20

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 08, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, in the lobby of the Rock County Law Enforcement Center, 1000 N. Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 08, 2024, or the next business day if August 08, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 12, 2023

MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

651-209-3300

File Number: 054003-F1

(12-21, 12-28, 1-4, 1-11, 1-18, 1-25)

Notice of postponement of mortgage foreclosure sale

The above referenced sale scheduled for February 8, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. has

been postponed to March 14, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. in the Rock County Sheriff`s office,

in the lobby of the Rock County Law Enforcement Center, 1000 N. Blue Mound

Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: February 8, 2024

MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

651-209-3300

File Number: 054003-F1

(02-15)

Notice of postponement of mortgage foreclosure sale

The above referenced sale scheduled for March 14, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. has

been postponed to April 18, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. in the Rock County Sheriff`s office,

in the lobby of the Rock County Law Enforcement Center, 1000 N. Blue Mound

Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: March 13, 2024

MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

651-209-3300

File Number: 054003-F1

(03-21)

Notice of postponement of mortgage foreclosure sale

The above referenced sale scheduled for April 18, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. has

been postponed to May 23, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. in the Rock County Sheriff`s office,

in the lobby of the Rock County Law Enforcement Center, 1000 N. Blue Mound

Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: April 17, 2024

MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

651-209-3300

File Number: 054003-F1

(04-25)

Notice of postponement of mortgage foreclosure sale

The above referenced sale scheduled for May 23, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. has been postponed to June 27, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. in the Rock County Sheriff`s office, in the lobby of the Rock County Law Enforcement Center, 1000 N. Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: May 17, 2024

MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

651-209-3300

File Number: 054003-F1

(05-23)

Notice of postponement of mortgage foreclosure sale

The above referenced sale scheduled for June 27, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. has been postponed to August 1, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. in the Rock County Sheriff`s office, in the lobby of the Rock County Law Enforcement Center, 1000 N. Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: June 20, 2024

MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

651-209-3300

File Number: 054003-F1

(06-27)