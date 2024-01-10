Notice of intent to dissolve Van Belle Farms, Inc

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS

OF INTENT TO DISSOLVE

VAN BELLE FARMS, INC

A. All creditors and claimants of Van Belle Farms, Inc are hereby notified that the corporation is in the process of dissolving pursuant to the provisions of M.S.A. 302A.727.

B. The corporation has filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Secretary of State of the State of Minnesota on January 5, 2024;

C. The address of the office to which written claims against the corporation must be presented is 683 – 111th St, Luverne, MN 56156;

D. All claims must be received no later than ninety (90) days after the first publication of this Notice is first published on January 11, 2024.

(01-11, 01-18, 01-25, 02-01)