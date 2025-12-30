Notice of assessment hearing for Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water

STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT

FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COUNTY OF LYON Subject Matter: 14 Other Civil

Court File No. 42-CV-06-1150

In the Matter of Assigned to Judge Tricia B. Zimmer

LINCOLN PIPESTONE RURAL WATER SYSTEM

Petitioner

NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT HEARING FOR

LINCOLN PIPESTONE RURAL WATER SYSTEM

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water System (“LPRW”) has filed a Petition at the Lyon County Minnesota District Court which requests that the real estate owned by all individuals and businesses who connected to LPRW in 2025, and who have

not fully paid for their connection to LPRW, be assessed for all remaining costs to connect

to LPRW.

A Zoom Hearing on this Petition is going to occur at the Lyon County District Court on January 14, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. If you wish to attend the Zoom Hearing please go to www.zoomgov.com /join and enter the following information:

Meeting ID Number: 160 360 4374

Passcode: 330684

The proposed assessment rolls are on file with the County Auditors of Jackson County, Lac qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Redwood County, Rock County, and Yellow Medicine County.

The real estate proposed to be assessed consists of every parcel of real estate benefitted by the connection to LPRW. The amount being assessed is the amount which has been mutually agreed to by the owners of the real estate being assessed and LPRW.

Aimee Primus

Court Administrator

Date: December 15, 2025 By: Erin Gleis

Deputy Court Administrator

This instrument drafted by:

Ronald J. Schramel

Attorney for Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water

Atty. Reg. No. 254757

Schramel Law Office

910 Fourth Avenue – PO Box 505

Windom, MN 56101

P: 507-831-1301

F: 507-831-4200

(12-31)