Noll probate

STATE OF MINNESOTA PROBATE COURT

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF ROCK PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 67-PR-26-8

In Re: Estate of

Gene Allan Noll, a/k/a Gene A. Noll,

a/k/a Gene Noll,

Deceased

ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING

ON PETITION FOR ADJUDICATION OF

INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP

AND APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR IN

SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2026, at 1:30 o'clock p.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Rock County Courthouse, Luverne, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship and for the appointment of Helen Noll, whose address is 202 E. 3rd Ave., Beaver Creek, Minnesota 56116, as administrator of the estate of the above named decedent in a supervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said administrator will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the administrator shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said administrator or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: January 16, 2026 /s/ Kayla M. Johnson District Court Judge

Natalie Reisch

Court Administrator Jennifer L. Eisma-Reinke

Attorney for Petitioner

Eisma and Eisma

130 East Main

Luverne, MN 56156

507-283-4828

I.D. #389457

(01-29, 02-05)