Mortgage foreclosure sale set for March 27

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor: Logan Crosby and Hallie Crosby, Husband and Wife

Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as

nominee for First International Bank & Trust, its successors and assigns

Dated: September 9, 2022

Recorded: September 14, 2022

Rock County Recorder Document No. 203176

Assigned To: Citizens Bank, N.A.

Dated: January 20, 2023

Recorded: January 24, 2023

Rock County Recorder Document No. 203954

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100080500000457556

Lender or Broker: First International Bank & Trust, a Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Citizens Bank

Mortgage Originator: First International Bank & Trust, a Corporation

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Eight (8), except the South Five (S 5) feet thereof, In Block Two (2) of Park View First Addition to the City of Hills, Rock County, Minnesota

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 15-0283-000

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

700 S Elizabeth Ave

Hills, MN 56138

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Rock

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $256,500.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $284,188.45

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 27, 2025, 10:00 A.M.

PLACE OF SALE: Lobby of Rock County Law Enforcement Center, 1000 N Blue Mound Ave, Luverne, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys' fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is September 27, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: January 9, 2025

Citizens Bank NA f/k/a RBS Citizens NA, Assignee of Mortgagee

By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.

Attorneys for:

Citizens Bank NA f/k/a RBS Citizens NA, Assignee of Mortgagee

1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205

Mendota Heights, MN 55120

801-355-2886

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

MN21479.

