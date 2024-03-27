Mortgage foreclosure sale postponement

Mortgage foreclosure sale

set for Jan. 4, 2024

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS

ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 25, 2017

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $82,929.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Brittany Loosbrock, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Farmers & Merchants National Bank

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 31, 2017, as Document Number 190693 in the Office of the County Recorder of Rock County, Minnesota.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded on August 8, 2023, as Document Number 204844 in the Office of the County Recorder of Rock County, Minnesota.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The E. 16 1/4 feet of the S 1/2 of Lot 3 and the S 1/2 of Lot 4, all in Block 22 in Van Eps & Vary`s Addition to the City of Luverne, Rock County, Minnesota.

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 403 N OAKLEY ST, LUVERNE, MN 56156

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Rock County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $75,246.09

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: First Farmers & Merchants National Bank

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 20-1439-000

TRANSACTION AGENT'S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100528400010003336

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 04, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.

PLACE OF SALE: Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 1000 N. Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne, MN 56156.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on July 5, 2024.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: November 07, 2023

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION

Mortgagee

TROTT LAW, P.C.

By: /s/

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

651-209-9760

(23-1130-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

(11-16, 11-22, 11-30, 12-07, 12-14, 12-21)

Postponement of

mortgage foreclosure sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the mortgage foreclosure sale referred to in the

foregoing Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed to:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 15, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.

PLACE OF SALE: Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 1000 N. Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne,

MN 56156.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2024.

Dated: January 02, 2024

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION

Mortgagee

TROTT LAW, P.C.

By: /s/

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

651-209-9760

(23-1130-FC01)

(01-11)

Postponement of

mortgage foreclosure sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the mortgage foreclosure sale referred to in the foregoing Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed to:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 28, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.

PLACE OF SALE: Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 1000 N. Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne,

MN 56156.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2024.

Dated: February 08, 2024

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION

Mortgagee

TROTT LAW, P.C.

By: /s/

*N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Sung Woo Hong, Esq.

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

651-209-9760

(23-1130-FC01)

(02-22)

Postponement of

mortgage foreclosure sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the mortgage foreclosure sale referred to in the foregoing Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed to:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 09, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.

PLACE OF SALE: Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 1000 N. Blue Mound Avenue,

Luverne, MN 56156.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on November 12, 2024.

Dated: March 21, 2024

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION

Mortgagee

TROTT LAW, P.C.

By: /s/

*N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Sung Woo Hong, Esq.

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

651-209-9760

(23-1130-FC01)

(03-28)