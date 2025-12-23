Michelsen hearing

STATE OF MINNESOTA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF ROCK PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 67-PR-25-344

Estate of: NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON Wayne W. Michelsen, PETITION FOR FORMAL

Decedent ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP,

APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 20, 2026, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 204 E. Brown Street, Luverne, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Stacey Hustoft, whose address is 305 E. Christensen Drive, Luverne, MN 56156 and Angela Swenson, whose address is 1907 S. Sonoma Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57106, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 15, 2025 BY THE COURT

/s/ Kayla M. Johnson Judge of District Court

Natalie Reisch

Court Administrator

Attorney for: Petitioner

Donald R. Klosterbuer

Klosterbuer & Haubrich, LLP

120 N. McKenzie, PO Box 538

Luverne, MN 56156

Attorney License No.: 0056674

Telephone: 507-283-9111

FAX: 507-283-9113

Email: drklosterbuer@khlawmn.com

(12-24, 12-31)