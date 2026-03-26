Public Notices 26 March 2026

March 31 hearing to rule on permit for Northern Con-Agg

March 31 hearing to rule on

permit for Northern Con-Agg

Notice of Public Hearing for Interim Use Permit

for Northern Con-Agg

Pursuant to the Rock County Zoning Ordinance, notice is hereby given by the Rock County Planning and Zoning Commission that a public hearing will be held at the Rock County Law Enforcement Center located at 1000 North Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota at 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2026. The purpose of this hearing is to rule on the application for Interim Use Permit for the following:

Applicant: Northern Con-Agg

Property Owner: North tract - Rose Feikema - NE 1/4 of NE 1/4 of Sec. 36 of

Mound Twp.

South Tract - City of Luverne - SE 1/4 of NE 1/4 of Sec. 36 of

Mound Twp.

Interim Use: Aggregate Mining by hydraulic dredging

Project Location: NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 36 or Mound Twp. - Feikema

Tract

SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 36 of Mound Twp. - City of

Luverne Tract Township, T103N, R45W, Rock County,

Minnesota

The property described is zoned A-1, Limited Agriculture. All interested parties are invited to attend. Written comments should be submitted to the Rock County Land Management office by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31st, 2026. All persons desiring to be heard shall be given an opportunity to present testimony.

 

Dated: March 19, 2026

 

By Order of the Rock County Planning and Zoning Commission

Eric Hartman, Zoning Administrator

309 S. Freeman Avenue

PO Box 1018

Luverne, MN 56156

507-283-8862

(03-19, 03-26)

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