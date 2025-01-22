Lynch trust

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DECEASED

SETTLOR AND SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE

Notice is given that on December 14, 2024, Edward W. Lynch died, who was the Settlor of the Edward W. & Linda K. Lynch Trust dated July 22, 2010, and any amendments thereto.

Linda K. Lynch, whose address is 1039 61st St., Luverne, MN 56156, is the current Trustee of the Edward W. & Linda K. Lynch Living Trust dated July 22, 2010, and any amendments thereto.

Creditors of the deceased Settlor must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or any claim or collection efforts which otherwise could have been asserted or enforced against the trust or assets thereof may be barred.

Claims may be submitted to the Trustee by mailing a written statement of the claim to the Trustee at the address above.

Dated this 15th day of January, 2025.

/s/ Linda K. Lynch

1039 61st St.

Luverne, MN 56156

507-283-8365

Prepared by:

Evan Anema

Estate Planning Solutions Law Firm, PLLC

5027 S. Bur Oak Place

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

605-906-8118

www.epslawfirm.com

(01-23, 01-30)