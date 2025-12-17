Loger applies for

livestock feedlot permit

NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

minnesota rule 7020.2000, subp. 4

notice of application foR

livestock feedlot permit

Notice is hereby given per Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 116.07, subd. 7 (a), that TJ Loger will be applying to Rock County and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for a permit to expand a feedlot with a capacity of 500 animal units or more.

The feedlot is located in the SW 1/4 of Section 31 of Kanaranzi Township, T101N, R44W, of Rock County, Minnesota.

The feedlot is currently permitted for 975 head of slaughter cattle housed in a combination of open lots and a total confinement for a total of 975 animal units (AU).

The expansion will consist of constructing concrete open lots housing 995 head of

slaughter cattle, a concrete waste transfer channel, an earthen runoff retention basin and an additional concrete solid settling basin. After the expansion, the feedlot will consist of 1970 head of beef slaughter cattle housed in a combination of a total confinement and open lots for a total of 1970 AU.

All the solid manure will be stored in a bedback and all wastewater will be stored in a solid settling basin and earthen runoff retention basin.

This publication shall constitute as notice to each resident and each owner of real property within 5,000 feet of the perimeter of the expanding feedlot as required by Minnesota State Law.

Published at the request of TJ Loger.

(12-18)