ISD #671 School Board

meets Sept. 14

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, September 14, 2026

AGENDA for the regular meeting of the Board of Education to begin at 8:00 p.m. on MONDAY, September 14, 2026, - Conference/BOARD ROOM in Secondary School, 301 N Summit Ave, Hills, MN 56138 — There is the possibility of a board member or members participation by interactive technology, following the timing and method described in MN Statutes 13D.04.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack,

Helgeson, Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus, Principal

Kellenberger and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance.

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Rozeboom, and carried to approve the agenda.

Visitor to the meeting was Lori Sorenson with the Rock County Star Herald.

PATRIOT PRIDE:

•Homecoming!

•Great start to be back!

•T-Mobile Grant Award

•School Board Recognition Month - September

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

Staff Development 9/9, Building/Grounds 9/10

Motion by Harnack, seconded by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve consent agenda:

•Board Meeting Minutes from 08/24/2026

•Bills

•Construction Draw #28

•Imprest Cash

•Designating Monday, October 12, as a student instruction day and school

day

•Hire Josh Tollefson as the 26-27 Robotics League Coach

•Hire Katie Hanson as Patriot Pals Childcare teacher

•Staff Development Goals

•Elementary/Secondary/Board Goals

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

•Update on implementation of Safety Response Protocol (SRP) I Love You

Guys Foundation

•Strategic Planning Items

•2026-2027 back to school enrollment numbers

•Secondary Principal Report

•Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, September 28

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, October 12

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Helgeson, and carried to approve adjournment of meeting.

Time of adjournment 8:40 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

(10-08)