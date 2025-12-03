ISD 671 School Board

meets Oct. 27

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Secondary School District Board Room, 301 N Summit Avenue, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack,

Helgeson, Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus and

Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Principal Kellenberger was

absent.

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Harnack, and carried to approve the agenda.

Addition: 8.1.

Visitor to the meeting was Mavis Fodness - Rock County Star Herald.

PATRIOT PRIDE:

•FFA Corn drive- 10/20

•Queens of the Court

•End of Fall Sports Regular Seasons

•Unity Day to stop Bullying- 10/22

•School Land Bean Harvest - Alan, Dennis and Collin Leuthold

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

•Building/Grounds - 10/27

Motion by Helgeson, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve consent

agenda:

•Minutes—10/14/2025Bills

•Imprest Cash

•Treasurer Report - 9/30/2025

•Student Activity Accounts Report - 9/30/25

•Hiring Kristine Hoag as Patriot Pals Childcare teacher

•Winter Coaching Assignments: Girls Basketball: Dylan Gehrke - Head,

Conner Blosmo - Assistant, Easton - Harnack and Taryn Rauk - Jr. High; Boys

Basketball: Chad Rauk - Head, Tyson Metzger - Assistant, Rex Metzger - Jr. High.

•Hiring Staci Anderson as head cook beginning with the 2025-2026 school

year

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Rauk, and carried to approve the Resolution

Authorizing Construction of a Partial Track Project.

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

•Secondary Principal Report

•Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, November 10, 2025 (Building Walkthrough)

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, November 24, 2025

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Harnack, and carried to approve adjournment of the meeting.

Time of Adjournment 7:39 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

(12-04)