ISD 671 School Board

meets Nov. 24

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, Nov. 24, 2025

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Secondary School District Board Room, 301 N Summit Avenue, Hills, MN. - started at the new Elementary School, 510 Patriot Lane, Beaver Creek, for a walk through.

Board members and administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack,

Helgeson, Rauk and Rozeboom. Superintendent Holthaus, Principal Kellenberger

and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Board member

Uittenbogaard was absent.

No Visitors.

PATRIOT PRIDE:

•Thankful!

•American Education Week

•Football Team Success - 9-Man State Champions!

•Jamin Metzger Football Academic All-State

•Gavin Leuthold - 2025 Prep Bowl Most Valuable Teammate!

•Micah Bush State of MN Mr. Football Candidate and MN All Star Game

participant

•Micah Bush and Brodie Metzger selected to the MN Star Tribune Semi Final

Football Team

•Jamin Metzger and Brodie Metzger named to the Minneapolis Star Tribune

All Prep Bowl Team

•Gavin Leuthold- 2025 Prep Bowl Most Valuable Teammate!

•Move in DAY- 11/24!

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

•Personnel/Finance 11/10

Motion by Harnack, seconded by Helgeson, and carried to approve consent agenda:

•Minutes - 11/10/2025

•Bills

•Treasurer Report - 10/31/2025

•Student Activity Accounts Report - 10/31/2025

•Second Reading of Ethical Practices and Conflict of Interest Policy

•First Reading of the Hills-Beaver Creek National Honor Society Bylaws

•Hills-Beaver Creek Teaching Staff Seniority List for 2025-2026

•Hills-Beaver Creek ECFE Staff Seniority List for 2025-2026

•Hiring Ruby Susie as a childcare assistant

•Hiring Sage DeBoer as a childcare assistant

Motion by Helgeson, seconded by Rozeboom, and carried to approve moving

December 8, 2025, Board of Education regular meeting to 8 p.m., due to K-2 Vocal

and 5 Band Concert.

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Harnack, and carried to approve Resolution to Close the Hills-Beaver Creek Elementary School located at 404 S 4th St, Beaver Creek MN, 56116

•DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

•Secondary Principal Report

•Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, December 8, 2025 - meet at New Elementary

School - Choir Band concert

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, December 22, 2025

Motion by Helgeson, seconded by Rozeboom, and carried to approve adjournment of the meeting.

Time of Adjournment 8:57 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

