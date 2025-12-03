ISD 671 School Board

meets Nov. 10

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. - at the Secondary School District Board Room, 301 N Summit Avenue, Hills, MN - started at the New Elementary School, 510 Patriot Lane, Beaver Creek, for a walk through.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack,

Helgeson, Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus, Principal

Kellenberger and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance.

Motion by Helgeson, seconded by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve the agenda.

Addition to the agenda: 7.5.

No Visitors.

PATRIOT PRIDE:

•Football Team Success - Section Champions

•Football Team Success - State Quarter final win

•Veterans Day 11/11 - H-BC Program

•Augustana Band Festival Participation November 7 and 8 - Elliot Morris and

Adrik Harsma

American Education Week 11/17-11/21

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

Staff Development-11/5

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Harnack, and carried to approve consent agenda:

•Minutes—10/28/2025

•Bills

•Imprest Cash

•Construction Draw #19

•First Reading of Ethical Practices and Conflict of Interest Policy

Motion by Rozeboom, seconded by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve MSHSL

Foundation Resolution Form A.

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Rauk, and carried to approve MSHSL Foundation Resolution Form B.

Motion by Harnack, second by Bosch, and carried to approve Donation Resolution:

-$250,000.00 from Kristi Metzger for Track

-$53.00 from Anonymous to the Volleyball Student Account

-$20.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund to Elementary Student Council

-$20.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund to Secondary Student Council

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

•Secondary Principal Report

•Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, November 24, 2025

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, December 8, 2025

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Harnack, and carried to approve adjournment of the meeting.

Time of Adjournment 8:57 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

