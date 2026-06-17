ISD 671 School Board

meets May 26

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m - at the Secondary School District Board Room, 301 N Summit Avenue, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack,

Helgeson and Rauk. Superintendent Holthaus, Principal Kellenberger and Business

Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Board members Rozeboom and

Uittenbogaard were absent. Harnack appointed as acting Treasurer.

Motion by Harnack, seconded by Helgeson, and carried to approve the agenda.

Proposed Addition 7.10.

Visitors to the meeting was Nicole Ronchetti with the Rock County Star Herald.

PATRIOT PRIDE:

•Girls Track Team repeat conference champions

•Commencement - Class of 2026

•End of School Year Success!

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

Motion by Rauk, second by Harnack, and carried to approve consent agenda:

•Board Meeting Minutes from 05/11/2026

•Bills

•Imprest Cash

Treasurer Report - 4/30/2026

Student Activity Accounts Report - 4/30/2026

Hiring Samantha McGaffee as Summer Office Support for the summer of

2026

•Hiring Samantha McGaffee as Extended School Year Teacher

•Hiring Darin DeBoer as Extended School Year Teacher

•Assigning Kiley Ganun as Secondary Credit Recovery monitor.

•Setting items located in the Old Elementary School/Hugo Gym Site as excess

district property and direct the district business manager and superintendent

to sell or dispose of. To include the following:

-Two commercial ovens

-Industrial refrigerator

-Miscellaneous student chairs blue/brown/yellow in color

-Miscellaneous classroom tables

-Wireless Access points

-Two residential Microwaves

-Window air conditioner units

-Miscellaneous file cabinets

-Book shelving

-Two residential refrigerators

-Miscellaneous teacher desks

-Miscellaneous student desks

-Stage curtains

-Miscellaneous student toys and games

-Miscellaneous SMART Boards

-Microtel phone system

-Office bench

-Miscellaneous office chairs

-Miscellaneous folding tables

-Commercial Popcorn Popper

-Food serving line steam table with sneeze guard

-8 cafeteria tables

-Miscellaneous white boards

-Miscellaneous book carts

-Miscellaneous computer desks

-Miscellaneous office items

-Miscellaneous library books

-Bleacher wood planking

-Scoreboards

-Speaker/sound system

Motion by Harnack, seconded by Helgeson, and carried to approve Resolution relating to the transfer of ownership of district owned property located at 404 S. 4th St., Beaver Creek, MN to the City of Beaver Creek, MN (Old Elementary School site).

Motion by Helgeson, seconded by Bosch, to approve Low Bid for Installation of football field lights as recommended by Sports Lighting Authority.

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Harnack, and carried to approve Parker Gehrke as Van Route Driver, Cook Assistant, Custodial position to begin on June 1, 2026. Board member Gehrke abstained from voting.

Motion by Rauk, seconded by Harnack, and carried to approve Donation Resolution:

•$1,890.00 from Elbers Auction and Real Estate Retrievers for the Letter

Club

•$500.00 from Anonymous for Robotics WAFFLE Competition Trip

•$400.00 from Anonymous for Robotics WAFFLE Competition Trip

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

•Secondary Principal Report

•Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

•Legislative update-Rozeboom

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, June 8

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, June 22

Motion by Harnack, seconded by Rauk, and carried to approve adjournment of the meeting.

Time of Adjournment 7:38 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

(06-18)