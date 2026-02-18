ISD 671 School Board

meets Jan. 26

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, Jan. 26, 2026

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Secondary School District Board Room, 301 N Summit Avenue, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack,

Helgeson, Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus and

Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Principal Kellenberger was

absent.

Motion by Harnack, seconded by Helgeson, and carried to approve the agenda.

Visitor to the meeting was Mavis Fodness - Rock County Star Herald.

PATRIOT PRIDE:

•Paraprofessional Recognition Week 1/19-1/23

•Mavis Fodness- Star-Herald Reporter

•H-BC Robotics Teams - Brick Wall 2.0 - Championship Award & Pickle

Dragons won 1st place in Innovation Project (4th overall)

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

•MSBA CONFERENCE SHARING

Motion by Bosch, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve consent agenda:

•Board Meeting Minutes from 1/12/2026

•Bills

•Construction Draw #21

•Imprest Cash Report

•Student Activities Accounts Report - 12/31/2025

•Treasurer Report - 12/31/2025

•Hiring Laurie Kraayenbrink as Secondary School Administrative Assistant

Motion by Rauk, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve purchase of Kitchen Tilt Skillet from Horizon Equipment.

Motion by Helgeson, second by Bosch, and carried to approve Donation Resolution:

-$2,000.00 from H-BC PTO for Elementary Pates Place Store

-$500.00 from Hartquist Funeral Home for the Letter Club

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

•Secondary Principal Report

•Superintendent/Elementary Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, February 9, 2026

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, February 23, 2026

Motion by Bosch, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve adjournment of the meeting.

Time of Adjournment 7:42 p.m.

Tamara Rauk,

Clerk

(02-19)