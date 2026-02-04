ISD 671 School Board

meets Jan. 12

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Secondary School District Board Room, 301 N Summit Avenue, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack,

Helgeson, Rauk and Rozeboom. Superintendent Holthaus and Business Manager

Rozeboom were also in attendance. Principal Kellenberger and Board Member

Uittenbogaard were absent.

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Helgeson, and carried to approve the agenda.

Proposed addition to the agenda 10.6.

No Visitors.

ELECTION OF OFFICERS:

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Rozeboom, and carried to approve Chairperson

Motion by Rozeboom, seconded by Harnack, and carried to approve Vice Chairperson.

Motion by Harnack, seconded by Helgeson, and carried to approve Clerk.

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Rauk, and carried to approve Treasurer.

BOARD COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS by Board Chairperson:

-Personnel/Negotiations/Budget*: Arlyn Gehrke, Tami Rauk, Ethan Rozeboom

-Building/Grounds*: Tim Bosch*, Chris Harnack, Ethan Rozeboom

-Transportation: Arlyn Gehrke, Tim Bosch, Chris Harnack

-MSHSL: Tim Bosch, Chris Harnack

-Policy: Ethan Rozeboom, Travis Helgeson, Eric Uittenbogaard

-Safety: Tim Bosch, Chris Harnack, Ethan Rozeboom

-Curriculum: Tami Rauk, Eric Uittenbogaard, Travis Helgeson

-Staff Development/Continuing Education: Tami Rauk

-Gifted and Talented: Travis Helgeson

-Community Education: Travis Helgeson

-Legislation: Ethan Rozeboom

-Teachers Administration Board-TAB: Arlyn Gehrke, Tami Rauk

*Also serves as Rock County Liaison

PATRIOT PRIDE:

•New Year! New Beginnings!

•Wall of Honor

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

•Building/Grounds 12/22 and 01/12; Staff Development 1/7

Motion by Helgeson, seconded by Harnack, and carried to approve consent agenda:

•Board Meeting Minutes from 12/22/2025

•Bills

•Imprest Cash Report

•Designating the District Depository as Security Savings Bank, Hills, MN

•Designating the Rock County Star-Herald as the district’s official newspaper

•Designating the District Office Entrance #1 (301 N Summit Ave, Hills, MN) as the

official location for posting notice of all district meetings and announcements

•Designating setting second and fourth Monday of the month as Board

Meeting Days at 7 p.m. in the Secondary School Board Room-301 N Summit

Ave, Hills, MN, for Board of Education Meetings for the 2026 year. On those

days that are designated as legal meeting days.

•Designating Knutson Flynn & Deans, PA as the District’s Legal Counsel and

the Superintendent and Board Chairperson as authorized to seek assistance

for District legal matters with assigned legal counsel

•Designating the Treasurer to Pay Bills

•Designating the Superintendent and Business Office to perform the duties

of Treasurer

•Designating the Business Manager and Superintendent to make wire

transfers for District Bond Payments and other district expenses that may

require such transactions

•Designating the Superintendent to contract for goods and services

•Designating the Business Manager and Athletic Director to sign checks on

the Imprest account.

•Designating the Elementary Principal, Todd Holthaus as Local Education

Agency/Federal Programs Director

•Designating Principal, Andrew Kellenberger, as the Title IX Coordinator

•Mileage Reimbursement rate of 90% of the IRS rate per mile for personal

use of vehicle, when district vehicle is unavailable.

•Designate the chair of the MSHSL H-BC Board Committee as the Board

Representative to the MN State High School League and voting member

•Consider/Approve Christensen School District Tax Abatement Request for

five years beginning with the 2025 Tax Year and for the next five years as

requested and in alignment with the district’s tax abatement program.

Motion by Rauk, seconded by Helgeson, and carried to approve setting Board Member Compensation:

•Meeting Pay - $50

•Meeting Pay for Board Chair - $75

•Full Day Meeting Pay - $100

•Committee Pay - $50

•Mileage Reimbursement for attending outside of district meetings - 90%

of IRS mileage rate

Motion by Rozeboom, seconded by Bosch, and carried to approve Resolution

providing for combined polling places for school district elections not held on the day

of a statewide election for the year 2027.

Motion by Helgeson, seconded by Harnack, and carried to approve Resolution

directing the Superintendent to make recommendations for adjustments in curriculum, programs, and staff for the 2026-2027 school year.

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Harnack, and carried to approve hiring Sports Lighting Authority to investigate and propose Football Field lighting.

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Helgeson, and carried to approve Donation Resolution:

•$130.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund to Elementary Student Council

•$130.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund to Secondary Student Council

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

•Secondary Principal Report

•Superintendent/Elementary Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, January 26, 2026

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, February 9, 2026

Motion by Bosch, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve adjournment of the meeting.

Time of Adjournment 7:52 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, clerk

(02-05)