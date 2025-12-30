ISD 671 School Board

meets Dec. 8

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Secondary School District Board Room, 301 N Summit Avenue, Hills, MN - NOTE MTG TIME AND LOCATION CHANGES.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack,

Helgeson, Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus and

Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Principal Kellenberger was

absent.

Motion by Rozeboom, seconded by Helgeson, and carried to approve the agenda.

Visitor to the meeting was Mavis Fodness - Rock County Star Herald.

PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPERTY TAX (DISTRICT LEVY 2025 PAY 2026) AND

FISCAL YEAR 2026 BUDGET REVIEW (as advertised at 301 N Summit Ave, Hills,

MN)

BOARD RECESS UNTIL 8 P.M. (OR THEREAFTER END OF THE HEARING IF

HEARING EXTENDS PAST 8 P.M.).

BOARD MEETING RECONVENED AT 8 P.M. - RELOCATION TO THE

HILLS-BEAVER CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LOCATED AT 510 PATRIOT LN,

BEAVER CREEK, MN.

PATRIOT PRIDE:

•Patriot Pals Childcare Center opening

•New Elementary school opening

•Rex Metzger all district coach award

•Football All-District- Micah Bush, Brodie Metzger, Jamin Metzger, Riggins

Rheault, Wyett Shimp, Eduardo Wegener and Honorable Mention- Carson

Metzger

•Football All-Academic Gold Team Winners

•Football Wyett Shimp All-District Lineman of the year

•Football Micah Bush All-District Defensive Player of the year

•Volleyball All-Conference - Brynn Bakken

•Volleyball All-Conference Honorable Mention Olivia Deelstra

•Volleyball: Gold-Academic Team

•Volleyball All-Academic Team Individuals: Claire Knobloch, Ella Sammons,

Mya Erickson

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

•Staff Development/TAB-12/3

Motion by Bosch, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve consent agenda:

•Minutes - 11/10/2025

•Bills

•Imprest Cash Report

•Construction Draw #20

•Comprehensive Achievement and Civic Readiness Plan for 2025-2026

School Year

•Second Reading of the Hills-Beaver Creek National Honor Society Bylaws

Motion by Harnack, seconded by Helgeson, and carried to approve Resolution

certifying District #671 Property Tax Levy 2025 pay 2026.

Motion by Harnack, seconded by Rauk, and carried to approve Donation Resolution:

•$1,200.00 from Jerry Ackerman Memorial Fund for the Letter Club Student

Account

•$300.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund to Secondary Student Council

•$500.00 from Anonymous for Community Education Baseball Equipment

•$10,000.00 from Delores Harner Family Memorial for Elementary/Secondary

Special Education

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

•Secondary Principal Report

•Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, December 22, 2025

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, January 12, 2026

Motion by Bosch, seconded by Rozeboom, and carried to approve adjournment of the meeting.

Time of Adjournment 8:28 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

(12-31)