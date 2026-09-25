ISD #671 School Board

meets Aug. 24

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, August 24, 2026

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. - at the Elementary School in Beaver Creek- 510 Patriot Lane. Walk-throughs of the elementary school, Hugo Gym and secondary school afterwards meeting convenes in the Conference/BOARD ROOM in Secondary School, 301 N. Summit Ave, Hills, MN 56138.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack,

Helgeson, Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus, Principal

Kellenberger and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance.

Motion by Uittenbogaard, second by Bosch, and carried to approve the agenda.

Proposed Additions to Agenda: 7.5.

Visitor to the meeting was Nichole Ronchetti with the Rock County Star Herald.

PATRIOT PRIDE:

Back to School!

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

None

Motion by Helgeson, second by Harnack, and carried to approve consent agenda:

•Board Meeting Minutes from 08/3/2026

•Bills

•Treasurer Report - 7/31/2026

•Student Activity Account Report - 7/31/2026

•Assign Scott Harnack as Concessions Manager beginning with the 2026-27

school year

Motion by Harnack, second by Rauk, and carried to approve Donation Resolution

•$5,087.77 from the Jr. Class Parents After Prom Fund for the Class of 2027

•$250.00 from Alliance Communications for the Secondary Robotics Program

•$20.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund to Elementary Student Council

•$360.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund to Secondary Student Council

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

•Update on implementation of Safety Response Protocol (SRP) I Love You

Guys Foundation

•Strategic Planning Items

•Secondary Principal Report

•Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Staff/Board Family Picnic Tuesday, August 25

•First Day of School for Grades 1-12 on September 1

•First Day of School Kindergarten on September 2

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, September 14

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, September 28

Motion by Bosch, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve adjournment of meeting.

Time of adjournment 8:17 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk