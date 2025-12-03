ISD #2184 School Board

meets Oct. 23

MINUTES OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING OF

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2184,

ROCK COUNTY, LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

A regular meeting of the Board of Education, ISD #2184, was held in the District Office on October 23, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

The following members were present: Ryan DeBates, Michael DeBates, Eric Hartman, Tim Jarchow, Heather Johnson, and David Wrigg. Absent: Zach Nolz. Also present: Craig Oftedahl, Tyler Hodge, April Wallace, Jason Berghorst, Becky Rahm, and Mavis Fodness - Rock County Star Herald.

Chairperson Eric Hartman opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. It was noted there is an addendum to the agenda. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by David Wrigg to approve the agenda with the addendum as presented.Motion unanimously carried.

Administrative Reports were given.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, seconded by David Wrigg to approve the September 25, 2025, school board meeting minutes as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to accept the following donations:

The Bull Pen $2500-Hudl

Roger and Julie Wynia $100-FFA

Joel and Renalyn Hartz $100-FFA

Peter and Jay Bakken $100-FFA

Tom Baustian $200-FFA

Motion unanimously carried.

Superintendent Oftedahl reviewed the district bills with the school board. Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Michael DeBates, to approve the payments as presented in the amount of $645,979.51 with payroll in the amount of $1,131,065.44 for a grand total of $1,777,044.95 Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Heather Johnson, to receive the Student Activity Report showing balances as of September 30, 2025. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to approve the resolution of school board supporting form A application to MN state high school league foundation. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by David Wrigg, to approve Darrel VanAartsen contract for the 2025-2026 school year with a 3.6% raise. Darrel’s new daily rate will be $178.00 a day, and his hourly rate will be $67.25 an hour. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to accept the resignation of Rylie Haugen effective October 13, 2025. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, seconded by David Wrigg, to accept the resignation of Deb Remme effective October 31, 2025. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson seconded by Ryan DeBates, to approve the 12-week maternity leave for Melanie Kruse effective February 25, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by David Wrigg, to approve Sara Vlieger as a volunteer for FCCLA. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to approve Carmen Thompson as volunteer advisor for FCCLA. Motion unanimously carried.

Committee reports were given.

The upcoming meeting dates were reviewed. Motion made Ryan DeBates, seconded by Heather, to adjourn the meeting. Motion unanimously carried.

Dated: October 23, 2025

Michael DeBates, Clerk

