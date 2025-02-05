ISD #2184 School Board

meets Nov. 26

MINUTES OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING OF

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2184,

ROCK COUNTY, LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

A regular meeting of the Board of Education, ISD #2184, was held in the District Office on November 26, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

The following members were present: Ryan DeBates, Eric Hartman, Tim Jarchow, Zach Nolz, Randy Sasker, and David Wrigg. Absent: Michael DeBates Also present: Craig Oftedahl, Terry Eernisse, Heather Johnson, Becky Rahm and Mavis Fodness - Rock County Star Herald.

Chairperson Tim Jarchow opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. It was noted that there is an addendum to the agenda. Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Randy Sasker to approve the agenda with the addendum. Motion unanimously carried.

Administrative Reports were given.

Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Zach Nolz, to approve the October 24, 2024, school board meeting minutes as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Business Manager Terry Eernisse reviewed the district bills with the school board. Motion made by Ryan DeBates, second by Eric Hartman to approve the payments as presented in the amount of $782,800.11 with payroll in the amount of $ 1,150,285.06 for a grand total of $1,933,085.17. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Zach Nolz, to receive the Student Activity Report showing balances as of October 31, 2024. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Ryan DeBates to approve the extended field trip for the German and Spanish Classes. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by Zach Nolz, to approve Mitchell Beaver as volunteer girls basketball coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates,second by Zach Nolz to approve the hiring of Brooklynn VerSteeg as C-squad girls basketball coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by David Wrigg to approve the hiring of Meghan Elgersma as Middle school girls basketball coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, second by Eric Hartman, to approve the hiring of Jason Phelps as middle school girls basketball coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, second by Randy Sasker, to approve the hiring of Mike Gonnerman as middle school boys basketball coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, second by Eric Hartman, to approve the hiring of Blaine Radtke as middle school boys basketball coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, second by Zach Nolz, to approve Adam Geraets as volunteer boys basketball coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by Eric Hartman, to approve the hiring of Becky Rahm as Math League advisor. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, second by Zach Nolz, to approve Skylar Wenninger as volunteer girls hockey coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Randy Sasker, to approve Dave Rock as volunteer wrestling coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, second by Zach Nolz, to approve Lance Ripka as volunteer wrestling coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Zach Nolz, to approve Jeremy Hough as volunteer wrestling coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Ryan DeBates, to approve the hiring of Sadie Reisdorfer as long term substitute teacher. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by Zach Nolz, to approve the 12-week maternity leave for Amy VonHoltum. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, second by Eric Hartman, to approve the hiring of Nate Aldrich as night custodian. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by Eric Hartman, to approve the snow removal contract with VerSteeg Excavation LLC. Motion unanimously carried.

There were no committee reports to give.

The upcoming meeting dates were reviewed. Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Ryan DeBates, to adjourn the meeting. Motion unanimously carried.

Dated: November 26, 2024 David Wrigg, Clerk

(02-06)