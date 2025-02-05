ISD #2184 School Board meets Nov. 14

Public Notices 5 February 2025

MINUTES OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING OF

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2184,

ROCK COUNTY, LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

A special board meeting of the Board of Education, ISD #2184, was held in the District Office on November 14, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

The following members were present: Michael DeBates, Eric Hartman, Tim Jarchow, Zach Nolz, Randy Sasker, and David Wrigg. Absent: Ryan DeBates Also present: Craig Oftedahl, Becky Rahm, and Mavis Fodness - Rock County Star Herald.

Chairperson Tim Jarchow opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Motion made by Zach Nolz, second by Randy Sasker to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, second by Eric Hartman to approve the canvassing returns of votes of school district general election. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Zach Nolz, to adjourn the meeting. Motion unanimously carried.

 

Dated: November 14, 2024 David Wrigg, Clerk

