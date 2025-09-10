ISD #2184 School Board

meets July 24

MINUTES OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING OF

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2184,

ROCK COUNTY, LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

A regular meeting of the Board of Education, ISD #2184, was held in the District Office on July 24, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

The following members were present: Michael DeBates, Eric Hartman, Tim Jarchow, Ryan DeBates and Zach Nolz, Heather Johnson and Randy Sasker. Also present: Craig Oftedahl, Terry Eernisse, Jason Phelps, Ryan Johnson, Stacy Gillette, Tyler Hodge, Becky Rahm and Jason Berghorst.

Chairperson Eric Hartman opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, second by Michael DeBates to approve the agenda as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Administrative reports were given.

Motion made Tim Jarchow, second by Heather Johnson to approve the June 17, 2025, board minutes as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, second by Zach Nolz to accept the following donations:

Buffalo Ridge Insurance $500- Track

Luverne American Legion $543.90- School Patrol

Hardwick American Legion $543.90- School Patrol

Bedrock Clean Energy Development LLC $1500 STAR Program

Motion unanimously carried.

Business Manager Terry Eernisse reviewed the bills with the school board.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Randy Sasker to approve the payment of the student activity and district bills as presented in the amount of $562,929.47 with the payroll amount of $208,415.93 for a grand total of 771,345.40. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Michael DeBates, to receive the student activity report showing the balances as of June 30, 2025. Motion unanimously carried.

The vehicle fuel bids were received on July 22, 2025. Motion made by Randy Sasker, seconded by Michael DeBates, to accept the quote from Expressway/BP. Motion unanimously carried.

The bakery products bids were received July 22, 2025. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Zach Nolz, to accept the quote from Pan-O-Gold Banking Co. Motion unanimously carried.

The dairy products bids were received on July 22, 2025. Motion made by Ryan DeBates seconded by Heather Johnson, to accept the bid from Prairie Farms. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Randy Sasker, to designate the following depositories for the 2025-2026 school year: First Farmers and Merchants National Bank; Minnwest Bank of Luverne and/or Minnwest Bank Systems; Security Savings Bank; Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund Plus; and Barney, Inc. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Randy Sasker, to designate the Rock County Star Herald as the official newspaper used by the school district to publish meeting minutes. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Heather Johnson to designate the following law firms: Knutson, Flynn and Deans; and Ratwick, Rozak, and Maloney. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made Michael DeBates, seconded by Randy Sasker, to designate the following representatives to the High School League Governing Board: Superintendent Craig Oftedahl; and Student Activities- Activities Director- Todd Oye. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Tim Jarchow to set the school board compensation for 2025-2026 as follows:

Regular Scheduled Board Meeting- $70 per meeting

Special Meetings- $60 per meeting

Meetings that last more than 6 hours- $120 per meeting

Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, seconded by Zach Nolz, to authorize Superintendent Craig Oftedahl to complete necessary paperwork at the Farm Service Agency as required. Motion unanimously carried.

Business Manager Terry Eernisse shared the future projects that will take place for the 10-year long term maintenance plan. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Zach Nolz to accept the plan.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to approve the 2025-2026 revenue projections. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to approve SDSU student Austin Barber to complete his student teaching for 13 weeks from September 2 to November 26 in the Luverne High School. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Zach Nolz, to approve the Elementary Parent/Student Handbook for the 2025-2026 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to approve the Middle/High School Parent/Student handbook for the 2025-2026 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Heather Johnson, to approve the employee handbook for the 2025-2026 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Randy Sasker, to accept the resignation of Christina Aukes as first-grade teacher, effective June 23, 2025. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Heather Johnson, to approve the hiring of Ali Dinger as first-grade teacher for the 2025-2026 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Ryan DeBates, to approve the hiring of Hanna Walters as first-grade teacher for the 2025-2026 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to accept the resignation of Randy Sasker as school board member effective July 24, 2025. Motion unanimously carried.

Committee reports were given.

The upcoming meeting dates were reviewed. Motion made by Zach Nolz, seconded by Tim Jarchow to adjourn the meeting. Motion unanimously carried.

Dated: July 24, 2025 Michael DeBates, Clerk

(09-11)