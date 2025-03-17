ISD #2184 School Board

meets Jan. 23

MINUTES OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING OF

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2184,

ROCK COUNTY, LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

A regular meeting of the Board of Education, ISD #2184, was held in the District Office on January 23, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

The following members were present: Michael DeBates, Ryan DeBates, Eric Hartman, Tim Jarchow, Zach Nolz, Randy Sasker, and Heather Johnson. Also present: Craig Oftedahl, Stacy Gillette, Ryan Johnson, Becky Rahm, and Mavis Fodness - Rock County Star Herald.

Chairperson Tim Jarchow opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Heather Johnson completed the Oath of Office. It was noted there is an addendum to the agenda. Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Ryan DeBates, to approve the agenda with the addendum. Motion unanimously carried.

Administrative reports were given.

Motion made by Ryan Debates, second by Eric Hartman, to accept the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Audit report from Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing, PLLP. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, second by Eric Hartman, to approve the December 19, 2024, school board minutes as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, second by Eric Hartman, to accept the following donations:

Harner Memorial — $19,490 to the Softball and Baseball program

Willers Memorial - American Legion — $500 to FFA

Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, second by Randy Sasker, to approve the date change of the March board meeting from Thursday March 27th to Tuesday March 25th. Motion unanimously carried.

Election of officers was conducted. Tim Jarchow nominated Eric Hartman as Chairperson. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, second by Ryan DeBates, to approve Eric Hartman as Chairperson. Motion unanimously carried. Chairperson Hartman took over the meeting. Eric Hartman nominated Tim Jarchow as Vice-Chairperson. Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Michael DeBates, to approve Tim Jarchow as Vice- Chairperson. Motion unanimously carried. Eric Hartman nominated Michael DeBates as Clerk. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, second by Zach Nolz, to approve Michael DeBates as Clerk. Motion unanimously carried. Eric Hartman nominated Ryan DeBates as Treasurer. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, second by Randy Sasker, to approve Ryan DeBates as Treasurer. Motion unanimously carried.

Business Manager Terry Eernisse reviewed the district bills. Motion made by Zach Nolz, second by Ryan DeBates, to approve payment of the bills as presented in the amount of $2,215,026.36. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, second by Michael DeBates, to receive the Student Activity Report showing the balances as of December 31, 2024. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by Tim Jarchow to approve the changes to the following committee assignments:

Finance/Governance - Michael DeBates

Community Education - Heather Johnson

Alternate School - Heather Johnson

Luverne Community Econ. Dev. - Heather Johnson

Elementary Counselor - Heather Johnson

Motion unanimously carried.

Motion by Tim Jarchow, second by Ryan DeBates, to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE ADMINISTRATION TO MAKE

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REDUCTIONS IN PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS

AND REASONS THEREFORE

WHEREAS, the financial condition of the School District dictates that the School Board must reduce expenditures, and,

WHEREAS, there has been a reduction in student enrollment, and

WHEREAS, this (reduction of expenditures) and (decrease in student enrollment) must include discontinuance of positions and discontinuance or curtailment of programs, and,

WHEREAS, a determination must be made as to which teachers’ contract must be terminated and not renewed and which teachers may be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits in effecting discontinuance of positions;

BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2184, as follows:

That the School Board hereby directs the Superintendent of Schools and administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions (to effectuate economies in the School District and reduce expenditures) and, (as a result of reduction in enrollment), make recommendations to the School Board for discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions

or curtailment of positions.

Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, second by Tim Jarchow, to approve the department of Transportation - right of way parcel. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by Heather Johnson to approve the hiring of John Schomacker as Summer Recreation Director at a salary of $10,000. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, second by Zach Nolz, to approve the hiring of McKenzie VanGrootheest as long term substitute. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, second by Zach Nolz, to approve maternity leave for Aimee Richters effective April 29, 2025. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, second by Zach Nolz, to accept the resignation of Phil Paquette as High School Baseball coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, second by Zach Nolz, to approve the hiring of Jason Vander Linden as full time grounds keeper. Motion unanimously carried.

No committee reports were given. The upcoming meeting dates were reviewed. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, second by Michael DeBates to ajourn the meeting. Motion unanimously carried.

Dated: January 23, 2025 Michael DeBates, Clerk

