ISD #2184 School Board

meets Jan. 22

MINUTES OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING OF

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2184,

ROCK COUNTY, LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

A regular meeting of the Board of Education, ISD #2184, was held in the District Office on January 22, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

The following members were present: Michael DeBates, Ryan DeBates, Eric Hartman, Tim Jarchow, Zach Nolz, Heather Johnson and David Wrigg. Also present: Craig Oftedahl, Sam Goldsmith, April Wallace, Madeline Gumto, Angie Janiszeski, Jason Berghorst, Deb Hoogendoorn, Lori Oechsle, Amy Lysne, Stacey Thone, Sara Weber, Jill Wagner, Angela Ahrendt, Becky Rahm, Shelley Krueger, Cassie Uithoven, Ali Dinger, Peyten Elbers, Angie Hageman, Tom Rops, Caroline Thorson, Kira Degerness, Seana Graber, Morgan VanHolland, Gavin Folkestad, Tom Lanoue, Kara Ahrendt, Molly Carbonneau, and Tyler Hodge.

Chairperson Eric Hartman opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Zach Nolz, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Administrative reports were given.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by David Wrigg, to approve the December 18, 2025, school board minutes as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Zach Nolz, to accept the following donations:

Manley Tire $50 - FFA

Luverne Rotary Club $2,000 - Literacy and Learning

First Main Street Insurance $1,250 - Giving Tree

Hart Beauty Lounge $200 - FCCLA

Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, seconded by Zach Nolz, to accept the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Audit report from Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing, PLLP. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, second by Randy Sasker, to approve the date change of the March board meeting from Thursday March 27th to Tuesday March 25th. Motion unanimously carried.

Superintendent Craig Oftedahl reviewed the district bills. Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Heather Johnson, to approve payment of the bills as presented in the amount of $2,305,033.50. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by David Wrigg, to receive the Student Activity Report showing the balances as of December 31, 2025. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion by Tim Jarchow, second by Ryan DeBates, to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE ADMINISTRATION TO MAKE

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REDUCTIONS IN PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS

AND REASONS THEREFORE

WHEREAS, the financial condition of the School District dictates that the School Board must reduce expenditures, and,

WHEREAS, there has been a reduction in student enrollment, and

WHEREAS, this (reduction of expenditures) and (decrease in student enrollment) must include discontinuance of positions and discontinuance or curtailment of programs, and,

WHEREAS, a determination must be made as to which teachers’ contract must be terminated and not renewed and which teachers may be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits in effecting discontinuance of positions;

BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2184, as follows:

That the School Board hereby directs the Superintendent of Schools and administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions (to effectuate economies in the School District and reduce expenditures) and, (as a result of reduction in enrollment), make recommendations to the School Board for discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions

or curtailment of positions.

Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Heather Johnson to continue with the same school board officers. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Zach Nolz to continue to keep the school board assignments the same. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by David Wrigg, to table the approval of Jon Schomacker as Summer Recreation Director. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Zach Nolz to accept the resignation of Cortni Graff as paraprofessional effective January 19, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by David Wrigg, to accept the resignation of Jared Hoffman as chemistry teacher effective January 16, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Committee reports were given.

The upcoming meeting dates were reviewed. Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Tim Jarchow to adjourn the meeting. Motion unanimously carried.

Dated: January 22, 2026 Michael DeBates, Clerk

(03-12)