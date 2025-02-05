ISD #2184 School Board

meets Dec. 19

MINUTES OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING OF

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2184,

ROCK COUNTY, LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

A regular meeting of the Board of Education, ISD #2184, was held in the District Office on December 19, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

The following members were present: Michael DeBates, Ryan DeBates, Eric Hartman, Tim Jarchow, Zach Nolz, Randy Sasker, and David Wrigg. Also present: Craig Oftedahl, Jason Phelps, Jason Berghorst, and Heather Johnson.

Chairperson Tim Jarchow opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by David Wrigg, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Superintendent Craig Oftedahl conducted the Truth-in-Taxation Hearing for the 2025 Payable Levy.

Administrative reports were given.

Motion made by Randy DeBates, second by Michael DeBates, to approve the November 11 and November 26, 2024, school board meeting minutes as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Eric Hartman, to approve the following donations:

Mark Helling- $100 to LHS - Cardinal Club

Klosterbuer & Haubrich LLP.- $166.67 - Mock Trial

Motion unanimously carried.

Business Manager Terry Eernisse reviewed the district bills. Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Michael DeBates, to approve payment of the district and student activity bills in the amount of $367,698.84; and payroll in the amount of $1,240,306.51; for a grand total of $1,608,005.35. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by David Wrigg, to receive the Student Activity Report showing the balances as of November 30, 2024. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Eric Hartman, to certify the 2024 Payable 2025 Levy at $4,331,975.30. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, second by Zach Nolz to accept the resignation of Nate Aldrich, Night Shift Custodian effective December 13, 2024. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, second by Zach Nolz to accept the resignation of Darrel Nielsen as custodian effective November 29, 2024. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Michael DeBates, to accept the resignation of Donna Vahey as food service worker effective November 26, 2024. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Randy Sasker, to accpet the resignation of Alyssa Kienholz as paraprofessional effective December 20, 2024. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made Ryan DeBates, second by Zach Nolz, to approve the hiring of Morgan Van Holland as assistant Speech coach for the 24-25 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

The upcoming meeting dates were reviewed. Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Eric Hartman, to adjourn the meeting. Motion unanimously carried.

Dated: December 19, 2024

David Wrigg, Clerk

(02-06)