ISD #2184 School Board

meets Dec. 18

MINUTES OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING OF

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2184,

ROCK COUNTY, LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

A regular meeting of the Board of Education, ISD #2184, was held in the District Office on December 18, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

The following members were present: Michael DeBates, Ryan DeBates, Eric Hartman, Tim Jarchow, Zach Nolz, Heather Johnson, and David Wrigg. Also present: Craig Oftedahl, Terry Eernisse, April Wallace, Jason Berghorst, Becky Rahm, Cassie Uithoven, Katie Mostad, Madeline Gumto, Marie Atkinson-Smeins, Shelley Krueger, Morgan Van Holland, Pete Janiszeski, Tom Rops, Megan Klumper, Tyler Hodges, Caroline Thorson, and Mavis Fodness- Rock County Star Herald.

Chairperson Eric Hartman opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Zach Nolz, to approve the agenda with the addendum as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Administrative reports were given.

Motion made by David Wrigg, seconded by Tim Jarchow to approve November 25, 2025, school board meeting minutes as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, seconded by Heather Johnson, to approve the following donation: Women’s Giving Circle - $500. Motion unanimously carried.

Business Manager Terry Eernisse reviewed the district bills. Motion made Michael DeBates, seconded by Tim Jarchow to approve payment of the district and student activity bills in the amount of $385,342.26; and payroll in the amount of $1,141,632.02; for a grand total of $1,526,974.28 Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Heather Johnson to receive the Student Activity Report showing the balances as of November 30, 2025. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Michael DeBates to approve Angie Sandbulte’s long term leave without pay request beginning January 5th. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, seconded by Zach Nolz to approve the hiring of Ingrid Gonzalez as paraprofessional effective January 5, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Heather Johnson to approve the hiring of Adriaana Pilarcik as long-term substitute teacher foro the MS/HS special education room effective February 25, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Michael DeBates to approve the hiring of Christine Thorson as long-term substitute for Elementary Music effective February 17, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Ryan DeBates to approve the hiring of Reegan Hawf as long-term paraprofessional effective January 5, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Superintendent Craig Oftedahl conducted the Truth-in-Taxation Hearing for the 2026 Payable Levy.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Zach Nolz to certify the 2025 Payable 2026 Levy at $4,529,229.81. Motion unanimously carried.

No committee reports were given.

The upcoming meeting dates were reviewed. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Zach Nolz to adjourn the meeting. Motion unanimously carried

Dated: December 18, 2025 Michael DeBates, Clerk

