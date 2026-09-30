ISD #2184 School Board

meets Aug. 27

MINUTES OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING OF

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2184,

ROCK COUNTY, LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

A regular meeting of the Board of Education, ISD #2184, was held in the District Office on August 27, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

The following members were present: Ryan DeBates, Heather Johnson, Michael DeBates, Eric Hartman, Tim Jarchow, Zach Nolz and David Wrigg. Also present was Craig Oftedahl, Ryan Johnson, Jason Phelps, Becky Rahm, Jason Berghorst, Madeline Gumto, April Wallace, Coy Thone, Marie Atkinson-Smeins, Anita Marden and Nicole Ronchetti - Rock County Star Herald.

Chairperson Eric Hartman opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Michael DeBates to approve the agenda as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Administrative reports were given.

High School Student Council Vice President Coy Thone shared that the student council met August 26 at the City Park to discuss upcoming events for student council such as Homecoming and Senior Sunrise.

Elementary and Middle School Principal Jason Phelps shared that the staff in-service will be held August 31 to September 3. As of August 27, we have had 361 families complete the online family registration and 201 families have completed the online Chromebook registration. Phelps also shared that the insurance plan for Chromebooks this year will be going up to $30. Open house will be held September 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. Phelps reported that enrollment as of August 27 for K-5 has 17 kids leaving the district and 26 enrolling into the district. Sixth-12th grade has nine leaving the district and 21 enrolling into the district.

High School Principal Ryan Johnson shared that schedules have been shared with the high school students and Mrs. Cook has been helping with any changes students may need to make to their schedules. New Teacher Orientation was held this week with our four new teachers. Principals held a substitute teacher meeting and went over expectations, the schedule and answered any questions they had. Johnson also shared the school pictures will be earlier this year than normal. ALICE Training will take place the week of September 21 and Homecoming week will be the week of September 28. Johnson reported that we will be switching to Bound this year for activity registration, activity tickets, etc.

Superintendent Craig Oftedahl shared information regarding the Minnesota Permanent School Fund distribution and how it will be on the ballot in November. A new score board has been installed and they will be working on the programming, so we are ready for the first football game of the season.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by David Wrigg, to approve the July 23, 2026, school board meeting minutes as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Michael DeBates, to approve the following donations received:

Luverne Optimist Club - $1500 - BPA

American Legion Post 478 - $1200 - Legionville

Motion unanimously carried.

Superintendent Oftedahl reviewed the District and Student Activity checks. Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Zach Nolz, to approve payment of the bills as presented in the amount of $768,849.76 with payroll in the amount of $218,452.51; for a grand total of $987,302.27. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to receive the Student Activity report showing the balances as of July 31, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Zach Nolz, to give authorization for Craig Oftedahl, Terry Eernisse, and Meghan Elgersma to wire transfer depositories. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Tim Jarchow to approve the lunch prices for 2026-2027 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, seconded by Heather Johnson, to approve the substitute pay of $170 a day for the 2026-2027 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Zach Nolz, to approve the bus driver physical reimbursement up to $105 for physicals. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, seconded by David Wrigg to approve the transportation rates for the 2026-2027 school year.

Regular Route - $100 per day

Sioux Falls Route - $100 per day

Pipestone Route - $100 per day

Preschool Route - $50 per day

Activity Trips - $23 per hour ( trips until they are punched out)

Overnight Pay - 75 per day

Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, seconded by David Wrigg, to approve the Minnesota School Board Association membership dues of $5,944 for the 2026-2027 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Ryan DeBates, seconded by Zach Nolz, to approve the Minnesota Rural Education Association membership dues of $2,287 for the 2026-2027 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, seconded by Heather Johnson, to approve Craig Oftedahl as the MDE Identified official with authority to authorize user access to the MDE website. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to approve the Cardiac Emergency Plan. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, seconded by Heather Johnson to approve the 2-hour food service worker rate of pay at $15.75 per hour. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Ryan DeBates, to accept the retirement of Marie Atkinson-Smeins effective August 27, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by David Wrigg, to approve Cody Henrichs as Assistant Marching Band Director for the 2026-2027 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, seconded by Ryan DeBates, to accept the retirement of HollyJo Barber as food service worker effective August 31, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by David Wrigg, to accept the resignation of Sharon Miller as 2-hour food service worker effective August 3, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Ryan DeBates, to accept the resignation of Ingrid Gonzalez as paraprofessional effective August 6, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by David Wrigg, to accept the resignation of Shawn Kinsinger effective July 24, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to accept the resignation of Matt Fleming as custodian effective August 18, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, seconded by Heather Johnson, to approve the re-hiring of Marie Atkinson-Smeins as Elementary School Counselor for the 2026-2027 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to accept the resignation of Angie Sandbulte as paraprofessional effective August 14, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, seconded by Heather Johnson, to approve the hiring of Casey McKenzie as Fall Play Director for the 2026-2027 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Heather Johnson to approve Deb Remme as volunteer girls’ tennis coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Michael DeBates, to approve Mike Maurer as volunteer football coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to approve Zach Ahrendt as volunteer football coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, seconded by Michael DeBates, to accept the resignation of Jennifer Jones as paraprofessional effective August 19, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to accept the resignation of Dana Hoogendoorn as Community Education Administrative Assistant effective September 17, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to approve the hiring of Rita Kruger as food service worker for the 2026-2027 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, seconded by Zach Nolz, to approve the hiring of Kaitlyn Fick as paraprofessional for the 2026-2027 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made bv Tim Jarchow, seconded by Zach Nolz, to approve the hiring of Tammy Dolphin as paraprofessional for the 2026-2027 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, seconded by David Wrigg, to approve the hiring of Yoselyn Aleman as paraprofessional for the 2026-2027 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Heather Johnson, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to approve the hiring of Kytalynn Bullerman as paraprofessional for the 2026-2027 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, seconded by Tim Jarchow, to approve the hiring of Scott Kruger as custodian effective September 8, 2026. Motion unanimously carried.

Committee Reports were given.

The upcoming meeting dates were reviewed. Motion made by Tim Jarchow, seconded by Zach Nolz, to adjourn the meeting. Motion unanimously carried.

Dated: August 27, 2026

Michael DeBates, Clerk

(10-01)