ISD #2184 School Board

meets Aug. 22

MINUTES OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING OF

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2184,

ROCK COUNTY, LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

A regular meeting of the Board of Education, ISD #2184, was held in the District Office on August 22, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

The following members were present: Michael DeBates, Eric Hartman, Zach Nolz, Randy Sasker, and David Wrigg. Absent: Ryan DeBates Also present: Craig Oftedahl, Ryan Johnson, Jason Phelps, Stacy Gillette, Becky Rahm and Mavis Fodness - Rock County Star Herald.

Chairperson Tim Jarchow opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. It was noted there is an addendum to the agenda. Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Randy Sasker, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

Administrative reports were given.

Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Michael DeBates, to approve the July 25, 2024, School Board meeting minutes as presented. Motion unanimously carried.

There were no donations received.

Business Manager Terry Eernisse reviewed the District and Student Activity checks. Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Randy Sasker, to approve payment of the bills as presented in the amount of $717,408.96; with payroll in the amount of $204,053.66 for a grand total of $921,462.62. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Michael DeBates, to receive the Student Activity report showing the balances as of July 31, 2024. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Zach Nolz, to give authorization for Craig Oftedahl, and Terry Eernisse to wire transfer depositories. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Randy Sasker, to approve the purchase of new garage doors for the bus garage. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, second by Michael DeBates to approve the adult lunch prices as follows: Adult Breakfast $3.50 per meal and Adult Lunch $5.50 per meal. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by Zach Nolz, to approve the substitute teacher rate for the 2024-2025 school year at a rate of $160 per day.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by David Wrigg, to reimburse bus drivers for physicals. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Zach Nolz, second by Eric Hartman, to approve the transportation rates for the 2024-2025 school year.

Regular Route- $100 per day Sioux Falls Route- $100 per day

Pipestone Route- $100 per day Preschool Route- $50 per day

Activities Trips $18 per hour Overnight Pay $75 per night

Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by David Wrigg, to approve the Elementary Parent/Student handbook for the 2024-2025 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Michael DeBates, second by David Wrigg, to approve the Middle/High School Parent/Student handbook for the 2024-2025 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Eric Hartman, to approve the Employee handbook for the 2024-2025 school year. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Zach Nolz, to approve the revised policies as follows: Policy 413, Policy 524Policy 418, Policy 532, Policy 419, Policy 535, Policy 506, Policy 601, Policy 515, Policy 603, Policy 516, Policy 604, Policy 521, Policy 608, Policy 522, Policy 709. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by Zach Nolz, to approve the hiring of Jesse Lonneman as middle school math teacher for a salary of $63,096.00. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by David Wrigg, to approve the hiring of Madilyn Oye as middle school tennis coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Michael DeBates, to approve Rozilyn Oye as volunteer tennis coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Randy Sasker to approve the hiring of Jeff Stratton as middle school volleyball coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by Zach Nolz, to approve the hiring of Brooklynn VerSteeg as middle school volleyball coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by David Wrigg, to approve the hiring of Travis Bullerman as middle school football coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, second by David Wrigg, to approve Mike Maurer as volunteer football coach. Motion unanimously made.

Motion made by David Wrigg, second by Eric Hartman, to approve Zach Ahrendt as volunteer football coach. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by Zach Nolz, to approve the hiring of Jared Hoffman as High school chemistry/physics teacher for a salary of $47,575.00. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Randy Sasker, second by Michael DeBates, to approve the hiring of Viktorija Stubbe as paraprofessional. Motion unanimously carried.

Motion made by Eric Hartman, Michael DeBates, to approve the hiring of Lori Halsne as paraprofessional. Motion unanimously carried.

Committee reports were given. It was noted that negotiations with AFSME Council 65 have been moving along smoothly.

The upcoming meeting dates were reviewed. Motion made by Michael DeBates, second by Zach Nolz, to adjourn the meeting. Motion unanimously carried.

Dated: August 22, 2024

David Wrigg, Clerk

(10-03)