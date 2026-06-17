Public Notices 17 June 2026

ISD 2184 requests quotes for vehicle fuels

ISD 2184 requests

quotes for vehicle fuels

 

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

LUVERNE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Notice is hereby given that quotes for vehicle fuels will be received until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at the Office of the Superintendent, Luverne High School, Luverne, Minnesota.

Detailed specifications and information are available at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools.

The School Board reserves the right to reject any and all quotes and bids and to waive any technicalities.

Michael DeBates

Clerk

(06-18, 06-25, 07-02, 07-09)

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