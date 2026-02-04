ISD 2184 requests group health insurance proposals

REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS

Luverne ISD 2184, MN

Pursuant to MN Statue 471.6161, notice is hereby given that Luverne ISD 2184, MN requests proposals for group health insurance.

Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660.

Proposals are due no later than 2 p.m. March 19, 2026, to Luverne ISD 2184 at 709 North Kniss Ave., Luverne, MN 56156 and as specified in the RFP.

Luverne ISD 2184, MN reserves the right to reject proposals, waive formalities, and to select the proposal that best meets the District’s needs.

Criteria for the evaluation of proposals will be provided when the specifications are requested.

(02-05)