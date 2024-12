HRA annual agency plan hearing set for Jan. 8, 2025

The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Luverne has developed its Annual Agency Plan in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. It is available for review at the Blue Mound Tower at 216 North McKenzie in Luverne, MN, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A public hearing will be held on January 8, 2025,

at the Authority’s conference room at 11:30 a.m. The public may attend.

(01-02)