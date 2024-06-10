Hord Farms West-East

applies for

livestock feedlot permit

notice of application foR A

livestock feedlot permit

Notice is hereby given per Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 116, that Hord Farms West-East, has made application to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency or the County of Rock for a permit to construct or expand a feedlot with a capacity of 500 animal units or more.

The existing feedlot is located in NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 section 19, Denver Township, Rock County. The existing facility consists of total confinement swine barns with liquid manure storage pits and a lagoon with 1,411.5 animal units. The proposed construction of total confinement swine barn and elimination of existing barns will have a final capacity of 496.25 animal units.

This publication shall constitute as notice to each resident and each owner of real property within 5,000 feet of the perimeter of the proposed feedlot as required by Minnesota State Law.

