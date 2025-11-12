Hills City Council

hearing Dec. 9

NOTICE OF PROPOSED PROPERTY TAXES

The Hills City Council will hold a public hearing on its budget and on the amount of property taxes it is proposing to collect to pay for the costs of services the city will provide in 2026.

All Hills city residents are invited to attend the public hearing of the City Council to express their opinions on the budget and on the proposed amount of 2026 property taxes. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 9, at 6 p.m. at the Hills City Office, 301 South Main Street.

Connie Wiertzema

City Clerk-Treasurer

City of Hills

(11-13)