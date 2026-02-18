Harsma Locksmith

assumes name

Minnesota secretary of state

certificate of assumed name

MINNESOTA STATUTES, CHAPTER 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true ownership of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: Harsma Locksmith

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:

513 E. 3rd St., Hills, MN 56138

APPLICANT(S):

NAME: Stephan Harsma

ADDRESS: 513 E. 3rd St., Hills, MN 56138

This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name file number:

984846800023

Originally filed on 12/10/2017

I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: /s/ Stephan Harsma

DATED: 12/10/2017

PRINT NAME AND TITLE: Stephan Harmsa - Locksmith

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: sjharsmax@gmail.com

CONTACT NAME: Stephan Harsma

CONTACT PHONE NUMBER: 605-553-8465

(02-19, 02-26)