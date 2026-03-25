Hardwick Board of Appeal

and Equalization meets April 7

ASSESSMENT NOTICE

Important Information Regarding Property Assessments

This may affect your 2027 property taxes

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of Appeal and Equalization for

City of Hardwick in Rock County, Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 P.M., on Tuesday, April 7th, 2026, at the Hardwick City Hall.

The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.

If you believe the value or classification is incorrect, please first contact the assessor's office at 507-283-5022 to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization. Given under my hand this 19th day of March, 2026.

Tammy Johnson,

Hardwick City Clerk

(03-26)